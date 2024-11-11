Law passed to expand MediShield Life coverage to new care models

SINGAPORE: MediShield Life coverage is set to expand with parliament passing a law on Monday (Nov 11) to include new models of care received outside the physical premises of healthcare providers within the insurance scheme.

This comes after the government accepted recommendations from the MediShield Life Council last month to better protect Singaporeans against large medical bills and expanded coverage to help patients afford new types of care and treatments.

Among the council’s recommendations, it proposed the inclusion of new benefits to cover additional outpatient treatments including mental health, community, and home-care treatments as well as increased claim limits.

WHAT THE BILL PROPOSED

The MediShield Life Scheme (Amendment) Bill sought to expand the scheme’s coverage to new models of care, strengthen provisions to support premium recovery efforts and improve the scheme’s administration.

Currently, the MediShield Life Scheme Act requires treatment or services covered under the scheme to be carried out in an approved medical institution.

The Bill proposed to redefine MediShield Life to cover any medical treatment or service as long as it is provided by an approved medical institution.

This change will be complemented by a “more robust governance framework” allowing “scoped approvals, and suspensions and revocations of such approvals”, that are given to medical institutions under the scheme.

This will ensure the continued appropriate use of MediShield Life Fund monies, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam told the House.