More choices, fewer connections: Singapore singles struggle in modern dating scene

SINGAPORE: For 25-year-old Alyzza Mercado, modern dating feels more exhausting than exciting.

Over the past five years, the has tried multiple ways to meet people, from dating applications like Hinge and Bumble to curated offline dates through Kopi Date.

But instead of getting closer to being in a relationship, she now finds herself overwhelmed by what she calls “choice overload” on dating apps.

“It reduces the effectiveness because of how much it takes out of you to just keep putting yourself out there,” said the copywriter and content creator.

“If you're extroverted, you can keep talking to people, meeting up with people. But it can come to a point where (you realise) you keep going on these apps (but) nothing's working out.”

Her experience reflects a growing paradox in Singapore’s dating scene: Singles today have more ways than ever to meet – both online and offline – yet many say finding a meaningful connection feels harder than before.

MORE OPTIONS, LESS SUCCESS?

Today, singles can choose from a wide spectrum – algorithm-driven platforms, curated dating experiences and in-person mixers.

But the abundance of choice, particularly on dating apps, may be backfiring.

Singles whom CNA spoke to echoed Ms Mercado’s frustrations, saying they are inundated by the sheer number of profiles, fatigued by endless swiping, and jaded by conversations that rarely lead to real-life meetings.