Online publication Jom fails in appeal against POFMA orders over Ridout Road article

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Wednesday (Sep 6) dismissed appeals by online publication Jom against two correction directions that it received in July under Singapore’s fake news law.

Jom had published what it calls a “weekly digest” in relation to the rental of black-and-white bungalows along Ridout Road by two Cabinet ministers.

Subsequently, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo called for correction directions to be issued to Jom under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Jom complied with the directions to carry correction notices on its website and Facebook page, but its editor-in-chief Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh said then that it would challenge the orders.

In a written judgment released on Wednesday afternoon, High Court judge Valerie Thean ruled that Jom had indeed made three false statements of fact in the article.

One such statement was that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) spent more than S$1 million (US$0.76 million) on renovating the Ridout Road bungalows because the ministers - Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan - were to be the tenants.

During the court appeal, Jom did not dispute that the statements in question were false. But it argued through its lawyers that it did not intend to make the statements, and that it did not make the statements Mr Tong and Ms Teo said it made.