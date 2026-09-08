Law proposed to require online sellers of active mobility devices to display warning notices

SINGAPORE: Online sellers of active mobility devices could be required to display warning notices on the device and usage rules, under a new Bill tabled in parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Introduced by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill proposes legislative amendments to the Active Mobility Act 2017, Electric Vehicles Charging Act 2022, Road Traffic Act 1961, and Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Act 2020.

The new legislative provisions are intended to empower LTA to further strengthen controls against deregistered vehicles and expand the scope of existing active mobility regulations.

The Bill will also allow MOT to streamline processes, facilitate industry innovation for electric vehicle (EV) charging, enhance safety for EV charging and facilitate the continued safe deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Singapore.

ACTIVE MOBILITY DEVICES

With the Bill, MOT will extend the powers and restrictions imposed on physical retail premises to online sales and advertising platforms.

Online sellers of active mobility devices must display warning notices on the device and usage rules, and cannot advertise and sell non-compliant active mobility devices.

To protect consumers from unknowingly buying non-compliant devices, the Bill will also prohibit false or misleading representations about the compliance of a device or its components, as well as advertising for illegal modification services.

The Bill will also introduce safety rules to reduce fire risks arising from batteries in active mobility devices.

Sellers of mobility device batteries must display specification notices with details of the battery, such as compatible device models, voltage and capacity.

It would also be an offence for sellers to advertise or sell a non-compatible battery for use in a personal mobility device (PMD), power-assisted bicycle (PAB) or mobility vehicle, or to fit or use a non-compatible battery in such devices, MOT said.

To further deter the illegal import of non-compliant PABs and motorised PMDs, the Bill will increase penalties under the Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Act.

The maximum penalty for an individual would be increased from a fine of S$5,000 (US$3,950) or up to six months' jail or both, to a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to 12 months' jail or both.

For non-individuals, the maximum fine would be increased from S$10,000 to S$40,000.

“Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. This aligns with that of similar offences under the Active Mobility Act for illegal modification and sale of non-compliant devices,” MOT said.

In recent years, online channels have become an increasingly common means of advertising and selling active mobility devices and their batteries, added the ministry.

"The use of batteries that are not compatible with the devices in which they are fitted may also pose fire safety concerns. These developments underscore the need to strengthen safeguards for online sales and battery compatibility."