Online speculation about son's job posting are 'stray bullets', says Tharman

When asked to respond to online suggestions that Mr Akilan's job title was hastily changed on Wednesday after it received public attention, Mr Tharman said: "These are stray bullets. Are you suggesting that MOF and the PSC were inventing facts? Can't be, right ... if you have further questions, please ask MOF and PSC, not myself.

"I think it's a very serious matter if they're going to invent facts. So take their statement at face value, I'd strongly advise that. There's nothing for me to answer."

When a reporter asked if he had to declare his relationship with his son to the Elections Department, Mr Tharman asked: "For what purpose?"

"How about my daughter and my mother and my sister or anyone like that? There has to be a purpose right? There should be some conflict of interest. So if there's no conflict of interest, it's a simple matter. This is an utterly straightforward issue."

Mr Tharman's campaign team also issued a statement refuting rumours circulating on forums and social media regarding Mr Tharman's children, saying: "They are false and baseless."

"None of his children are in business, let alone having received government support for a business. They went to local schools, and none attended the Singapore American School as claimed," said a Team Tharman spokesperson.

"We have always called for a contest based on facts and track records of the candidates. Such rumours are unfortunate and bring disrepute to the process."

Mr Tharman and wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi have four children - daughter Maya Shanmugaratnam, and sons Arivan, Aran and Akilan.