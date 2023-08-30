Online speculation about son's job posting are 'stray bullets', says Tharman

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday (Aug 30) that speculation online about his son's job in the civil service and a recent change in his job scope are "stray bullets" on an "utterly straightforward issue".
Mr Tharman was responding to reporters' questions at a doorstop interview following a dialogue with sports talents at the Legend Fencing Club, which was held just shortly after the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a statement about his son's job posting.
The government agencies were responding to social media posts about Mr Tharman's son Akilan’s previous posting in MOF's Reserves and Investment Directorate.
MOF and PSC said that Mr Akilan had been with the Ministry of Finance since June 2022. He is currently working on education and manpower policies in the Social Programmes directorate.
"There is no conflict of interest between Akilan's current job and his father’s (Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam) candidacy for presidency," said the joint statement.
"The decision was made in July to rotate him and preempt any possible potential for conflict of interest situations in the Presidential Election."
When asked to respond to online suggestions that Mr Akilan's job title was hastily changed on Wednesday after it received public attention, Mr Tharman said: "These are stray bullets. Are you suggesting that MOF and the PSC were inventing facts? Can't be, right ... if you have further questions, please ask MOF and PSC, not myself.
"I think it's a very serious matter if they're going to invent facts. So take their statement at face value, I'd strongly advise that. There's nothing for me to answer."
When a reporter asked if he had to declare his relationship with his son to the Elections Department, Mr Tharman asked: "For what purpose?"
"How about my daughter and my mother and my sister or anyone like that? There has to be a purpose right? There should be some conflict of interest. So if there's no conflict of interest, it's a simple matter. This is an utterly straightforward issue."
Mr Tharman's campaign team also issued a statement refuting rumours circulating on forums and social media regarding Mr Tharman's children, saying: "They are false and baseless."
"None of his children are in business, let alone having received government support for a business. They went to local schools, and none attended the Singapore American School as claimed," said a Team Tharman spokesperson.
"We have always called for a contest based on facts and track records of the candidates. Such rumours are unfortunate and bring disrepute to the process."
Mr Tharman and wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi have four children - daughter Maya Shanmugaratnam, and sons Arivan, Aran and Akilan.
Mr Tharman also gave his thoughts about the election campaigning as it draws to an end slightly more than a week after Nomination Day. Thursday is Cooling-off Day and no campaigning is allowed.
Mr Tharman, 66, said that it has been a "really rewarding time" meeting Singaporeans from all walks of life and these interactions have given him a lot of optimism about Singapore.
"As a President, if I'm fortunate to be elected, I'm going to support every on-the-ground initiative that helps strengthen the culture of helping people feeling empowered not just receiving, being able to uplift themselves and uplift all our spirits. It's a huge reason why I'm optimistic about Singapore."
He also said that he wants this Presidential Election to be remembered as a contest with a multiracial slate.
"We are rising above race in Singapore, progressively year by year, it's happening," he said. "Even though there's a lot of political noise, I think Singaporeans are quite calm and sensible about it.
"I hope Singaporeans will vote for me because I do think I represent the best for the future of the presidency."
When asked what he will do on Cooling-off Day, Mr Tharman said that he will probably "overeat" the pineapple tarts he has received. Mr Tharman's election symbol is a pineapple.
"I'm probably going to have a first day where I can wake up a bit late. But at a certain point, my cats tend to make noise outside the bedroom door and I'll have to open it and wake up," he said.
"So I'm just going to have a relaxing day reflecting on the fact that it's been an election campaign which, despite some of the noise and the tactical fray ... which is inevitable in elections, overall ... Singaporeans have been quite calm."