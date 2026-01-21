New index identifies top 300 employers in Singapore that support career growth

SINGAPORE: Jobseekers and workers can now find out which 300 employers have the best track record of supporting career growth in Singapore.

The Singapore Opportunity Index, published on Wednesday (Jan 21), uses data from almost 1,500 companies and 1 million residents to assess how firms perform in progression, pay, hiring, retention and gender parity.

The top-performing organisations are recognised on the index's website. They span multinationals and small- and medium-sized enterprises across various industries.

Social service agency Rainbow Centre, manufacturer Murata Electronics, catering and ground-handling giant SATS, electricity grid operator SP PowerGrid, Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Economic Development Board are among those identified.

The Singapore Opportunity Index is developed by the Ministry of Manpower in partnership with the Singapore University of Social Sciences and think-tank Burning Glass Institute.

MOM previously said that this index differs from other indices by using objective, verified government data rather than survey feedback for its findings.

"It shows that employers shape opportunities on a daily basis through deliberate human capital choices, and it ranges from recruitment, hiring practices, developmental pathways, as well as job design," Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Wednesday.

"These decisions have a cumulative effect over the course of an individual's career, and it does make an impactful, real difference on whether our workers progress, or whether they stagnate, or whether they thrive."

Dr Tan highlighted Murata Electronics, which redesigned jobs to create more value-added roles and developed a skills framework so workers know what they need to learn and how they can progress, strengthening staff retention.

He also pointed to Rainbow Centre, which introduced learning grants and mini sabbaticals to give long-serving staff a chance to learn and recharge.

The Singapore Opportunity Index groups top-performing firms into three models.

"Career launchers" create clear pathways for those starting or restarting careers, "career builders" map success paths for employees and "career anchors" build stability and have high retention rates.