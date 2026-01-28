13 taken to hospital after Orchard Road accident involving car and lorry

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people were taken to hospital after an accident along Orchard Road on Wednesday (Jan 28) morning.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link at about 6.15am.

A 64-year-old male car driver and 12 male lorry passengers aged between 30 and 51 were conveyed conscious to the hospital, SPF added.

Six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while another seven people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA.

Five people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital, it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.