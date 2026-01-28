Logo
13 taken to hospital after Orchard Road accident involving car and lorry
Thirteen people were taken to hospital after an accident at Orchard Road on Jan 28, 2026. (Images: TikTok/trueloveonly1)

28 Jan 2026 12:01PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2026 12:56PM)
SINGAPORE: Thirteen people were taken to hospital after an accident along Orchard Road on Wednesday (Jan 28) morning.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link at about 6.15am.

A 64-year-old male car driver and 12 male lorry passengers aged between 30 and 51 were conveyed conscious to the hospital, SPF added.

Six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while another seven people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA.

Five people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital, it added. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

A video posted on social media shows a lorry and a car that have veered off the pavement, with the bumpers of both vehicles dented and a stone bench knocked over.

Paramedics can be seen attending to multiple people sitting outside an Adidas store, with police cars at the scene.

Source: CNA/co(nh)

accident Orchard Road Singapore Civil Defence Force
