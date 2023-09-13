Logo
Singapore

In pictures: President Halimah Yacob bids goodbye at the Istana on last day of her term
Singapore's eighth President Halimah Yacob shook hands and posed for photos at a farewell reception at the Istana. 

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Ang Hwee Min
Gaya Chandramohan
Gaya Chandramohan & Ang Hwee Min
13 Sep 2023 09:17PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2023 09:31PM)
SINGAPORE: Outgoing President Halimah Yacob marked the end of her term as Singapore’s eighth President on Wednesday (Sep 13) with a farewell reception at the Istana. 

The 69-year-old former Member of Parliament is Singapore’s first female President. She left office on Wednesday after bidding goodbye to Istana staff members and other government officials. 

In her final remarks as head of state after a six-year term, Mdm Halimah said it was her privilege to be the voice of Singaporeans and that she was "most grateful" for the chance to empower other women.

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob during her speech at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was elected President on Sep 1 with 70.4 per cent vote share, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.

He also attended the farewell reception on Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his speech at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

In his remarks at the farewell reception, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Mdm Halimah has fulfilled her promise to be a "President for everyone", recalling what she said when she was elected in 2017. 

“Your efforts to expand opportunities for all have made for a more united and inclusive Singapore, where all of us belong and everyone has a part to play,” he added. 

“Your commitment to improving our society and concern for every Singaporean will continue to inspire and guide Singaporeans as we refresh our social compact and press forward.”

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob waving to guests at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
President Halimah Yacob with her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Outgoing President Halimah Yacob posing for a wefie at her farewell reception at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

After Mr Lee and Mdm Halimah’s speeches, a long line of guests, snaking across the room, waited for their turn to take photos and shake hands with her. 

Mdm Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee greeted MPs as she made her way around the room, including Deputy Prime Ministers Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat. 

Sitting MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party, the Workers’ Party and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were in attendance. 

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob posing for a photo at her farewell reception at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Outgoing President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Outgoing President Halimah Yacob with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (left) and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong (right) at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Surrounded by media and other guests, Mdm Halimah also paused to speak to Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and pose for a selfie with PSP chief and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai. She also stopped for a photo with her granddaughter. 

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob taking a picture with Progress Singapore Party chief and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai at her farewell reception at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Outgoing President Halimah Yacob and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

After the reception, the crowd stood for the National Anthem, and Mdm Halimah left the Istana at about 7.30pm. Before leaving, she stopped to take a photo with her family at the staircase landing of the Istana. 

Outgoing President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Mdm Halimah then shook hands with Mr Lee and then got into a waiting car, waving to the cameras one last time.
Outgoing President Halimah Yacob leaving the Istana on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Source: CNA/hw(gr)

