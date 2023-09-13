In pictures: President Halimah Yacob bids goodbye at the Istana on last day of her term

SINGAPORE: Outgoing President Halimah Yacob marked the end of her term as Singapore’s eighth President on Wednesday (Sep 13) with a farewell reception at the Istana.

The 69-year-old former Member of Parliament is Singapore’s first female President. She left office on Wednesday after bidding goodbye to Istana staff members and other government officials.

In her final remarks as head of state after a six-year term, Mdm Halimah said it was her privilege to be the voice of Singaporeans and that she was "most grateful" for the chance to empower other women.