Halimah Yacob fulfilled promise to be a 'President for everyone', says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Outgoing President Halimah Yacob has fulfilled her promise to be a "President for everyone", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Speaking at Mdm Halimah’s farewell reception at the Istana, Mr Lee recalled what she said when she was elected in 2017.

“Through your leadership and heart for the people, you have certainly fulfilled your promise. Your efforts to expand opportunities for all have made for a more united and inclusive Singapore, where all of us belong and everyone has a part to play,” he added.

“Your commitment to improving our society and concern for every Singaporean will continue to inspire and guide Singaporeans as we refresh our social compact and press forward.”

Mdm Halimah will leave office as Singapore’s eighth President on Wednesday. Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as the country’s next President on Thursday.

As Singapore’s first female President, one of her passions was gender equality, and in her various roles, she shared her personal experience in dialogues and encouraged women to push the limits, said Mr Lee in his speech at the farewell reception on Wednesday.

“Your efforts challenged gender stereotypes and heightened awareness of the biases still faced by women.”

Mdm Halimah also paid particular attention to those with disabilities, and was concerned about mental health issues, especially among Singapore’s youth, he noted.

As President, she frequently visited social welfare agencies to understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities, and to encourage employers and Singaporeans to be more accepting and understanding towards them, said Mr Lee.

She also launched the Supporting Youth in Community programme to provide youths with psychosocial support, he said, adding that it has helped many young people to overcome their mental struggles.

Given her close ties with the labour movement, she also looked out for workers’ interests, especially lower-wage workers, said Mr Lee.

Mdm Halimah started out as an industrial relations officer with NTUC in 1978. She was appointed as deputy secretary-general of the congress in 2007, and stepped down from the position in 2011.

“All these efforts made us more conscious of our less privileged brethren, and ameliorated their plight,” said Mr Lee in his speech on Wednesday.

TACKLING COVID-19

As Singapore’s President throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mdm Halimah held the “second key” to Singapore’s reserves, exercising her duty “on an unprecedented scale”, said Mr Lee.

While Singapore had drawn S$4.9 billion from its reserves during the 2009 Global Financial Crisis to support the economy and jobs, the COVID-19 pandemic was "on a different scale altogether", he said, adding that the government had to seek her approval to repeatedly draw on the reserves.

Alongside the Council of Presidential Advisors, Mdm Halimah worked closely with the government to understand the rapidly developing situation and assess the proposed responses and requests, to ensure that the requested draws on reserves were necessary and justified, said Mr Lee.

“As the officials involved will attest, you participated actively in a thorough process. Rigorous, but not antagonistic,” he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mdm Halimah approved drawing up to S$69 billion from the reserves between 2020 to 2022, with about S$40 billion used.

This was still the largest amount drawn since the system of the “second key” was created, said Mr Lee.

“This enabled the government to move swiftly and confidently to tackle the crisis, without having to take on a heavy debt burden and encumber future generations,” he added.

“With your support, the government was able to save lives, stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and ensure that Singapore emerged more resilient and stronger after COVID.”

The Prime Minister also thanked Mdm Halimah’s husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee for his “critical role” in supporting her in her Presidency.

“He was constantly by your side as you carried out your official duties, be it engaging foreign dignitaries or meeting Singaporeans. His calm and informal nature complemented well your own warmth and approachability,” he said.

Noting Mr Mohamed’s passion for music and skills as a drummer, Mr Lee recalled how the former has “a heart for charity” and would perform at charity events.

As Mdm Halimah’s term as President ends, she can look back on a “distinguished and remarkable career” in the public service and as Singapore’s head of state, said the Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Singapore, I thank you for your service to our nation. We bid you and Mr Mohamed farewell, and wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”