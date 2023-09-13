Singaporeans must stay united in era of change, says Halimah in final speech as President
In her last remarks as head of state, Madam Halimah Yacob said it was her privilege to be the voice of Singaporeans and that she was "most grateful" for the chance to empower other women.
SINGAPORE: Singapore continues to face challenges as a small and open economy, but Singaporeans have a better chance of keeping the country exceptional “if we stand together and stay united”, said the country's outgoing President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Sep 13).
In a speech at her farewell reception at the Istana, she recalled how Singaporeans observed safe distancing rules and supported each other during the COVID-19 years.
The government could not have brought Singapore out of the pandemic by itself, said Madam Halimah, in her final remarks as head of state.
“We will need that same sense of unity and purpose, in an era of shifting geopolitical alliances, economic rivalries, huge climate change challenges and a rapidly ageing population, in order for us to move ahead,” she added.
Wednesday marked the end of Mdm Halimah’s six-year term as President. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was elected President on Sep 1 with a dominant 70.4 per cent vote share, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.
She shared during a one-on-one interview with CNA last month that her primary consideration in not standing again for the presidency was the desire to retire.
On Wednesday, Mdm Halimah said she was humbled by the trust and faith that the people of Singapore have had in her.
“It has been a privilege to be your voice, to listen to your concerns, and to work tirelessly on your behalf.
“I carried your aspirations in my heart, and it is your unwavering support that has fuelled my determination to serve, every day and every step of the way,” she added.
Mdm Halimah, who was also Singapore's first female President, said she was aware of the “distinct opportunity” she had to inspire other women and girls. She said many shared how uplifting it was for them to see a female head of state, and “its strong message about women’s place in our society”.
“If I have been able to empower women in Singapore to push the boundaries and reach their fullest potential, I am most grateful for the chance to do so,” Mdm Halimah added.
WANTED TO CREATE A MORE CARING SOCIETY
With the President able to play an important role in uniting and rallying people, Mdm Halimah said she focused on creating a more caring, compassionate and just society.
For example, with the strong support of donors and advocates, “generous amounts” were raised for the President’s Challenge to help communities in need and “extend our help beyond assistance to empowerment”, she added.
Meanwhile, the impact of the Empowering for Life Fund - which Mdm Halimah launched in 2018 - has been “positive and significant”.
It supports programmes that promote skills upgrading, capacity-building and employment for those from disadvantaged families. Mdm Halimah said the Fund has helped these beneficiaries to be more self-sufficient and have better lives.
“Through my patronage of causes and community engagements, I have supported a wide range of causes and engaged Singaporeans from all walks of life,” she added.
Mdm Halimah noted that diplomacy also made up a key part of her work as President.
Her 21 overseas visits – including 12 state visits – were a chance to raise Singapore’s international image, strengthen its bilateral ties and open new economic opportunities for its companies, she said.
She expressed her gratitude to the Singaporeans living abroad whom she met during her visits, saying she appreciated their contributions and for carrying Singapore’s flag high.
“Being the first female head of state and from a minority community, has its benefit too, as the outside world could see that in Singapore, meritocracy and diversity are real and not mere slogans,” Mdm Halimah added.
'GOOD' RELATIONSHIP WITH GOVT
In terms of her relationship with the government, Mdm Halimah said it was a good one “based on mutual trust, respect and a clear understanding of each other’s roles and responsibilities”.
“The relationship was always at arm’s length and conducted with great propriety and decorum. My queries and requests for information were taken seriously, and I was always able to carry out my duties properly and independently,” she added.
Rounding off her speech, Mdm Halimah thanked her family – especially her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee – for their support and love.
“Tomorrow, a new President will be sworn in,” she added. “I wish Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam all the best in discharging his duties.”