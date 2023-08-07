President Halimah stresses economic resilience and harmony in her final National Day message

SINGAPORE: Addressing Singaporeans in her last National Day message as President, Madam Halimah Yacob spoke about the need to stay economically resilient and overcome shortfalls in cohesion.

"As we celebrate National Day, let us focus on how to grow Singapore, strengthen our harmony and plan for our future together," said Mdm Halimah on Monday (Aug 7).

She stressed the need for economic resilience, pointing out that Singapore's economic success depended on its ability to stay relevant and add value to the world.

"Hence, we have been consistently punching above our weight despite our constraints."

She highlighted "unprecedented challenges" arising from rapid technological changes, geopolitical rivalry, increasing protectionism, as well as high inflation and interest rates.

"Even as we innovate and push new frontiers, we need to focus on skills mastery so that our workers can benefit from the new and better jobs in the growth sectors," said Mdm Halimah.

On the issue of harmony, which she placed at the core of Singapore's existence, she said National Day provides a platform for Singaporeans to celebrate their multi-racial and multi-religious diversity.

"This is an asset that we must invest in and nurture and cannot take for granted," she stressed.