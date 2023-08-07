President Halimah stresses economic resilience and harmony in her final National Day message
SINGAPORE: Addressing Singaporeans in her last National Day message as President, Madam Halimah Yacob spoke about the need to stay economically resilient and overcome shortfalls in cohesion.
"As we celebrate National Day, let us focus on how to grow Singapore, strengthen our harmony and plan for our future together," said Mdm Halimah on Monday (Aug 7).
She stressed the need for economic resilience, pointing out that Singapore's economic success depended on its ability to stay relevant and add value to the world.
"Hence, we have been consistently punching above our weight despite our constraints."
She highlighted "unprecedented challenges" arising from rapid technological changes, geopolitical rivalry, increasing protectionism, as well as high inflation and interest rates.
"Even as we innovate and push new frontiers, we need to focus on skills mastery so that our workers can benefit from the new and better jobs in the growth sectors," said Mdm Halimah.
On the issue of harmony, which she placed at the core of Singapore's existence, she said National Day provides a platform for Singaporeans to celebrate their multi-racial and multi-religious diversity.
"This is an asset that we must invest in and nurture and cannot take for granted," she stressed.
Mdm Halimah also warned of the rise of racism and intolerance around the world and how this had heightened identity politics, forcing people into separate enclaves.
While Singapore has come quite far from the racial riots of the early years, it can still do a lot more, she said. This can be done by going beyond the "superficial and ceremonial" and being prepared to have "honest and respectful conversations" about where the country has fallen short.
She then returned to a point she made this year when she opened the second session of parliament - that of meritocracy and the need to adopt a broader and more open version of it.
"Meritocracy can work for everyone provided we first acknowledge its shortcomings and make deliberate efforts to examine and remove structures that perpetuate the current imbalances," she said in her National Day message.
Mdm Halimah spoke about this in the context of the slowing down of social mobility in Singapore - a worrying situation if it creates greater income and wealth inequality.
Education and work are two key pillars in addressing inequality, she said, adding that efforts are being made to close the gaps through reforming Singapore's education system and improving the quality of jobs through better skills and higher income.
The President wrapped up her message by exhorting Singaporeans to help shape their future via the Forward Singapore exercise.
"It is an open invitation, and your agency is therefore important," she said. "You have a chance to have your voices heard and to make a difference."
This year, as the National Day Parade is celebrated at the Padang again, Madam Halimah said Singaporeans have defied the odds and created "an exceptional Singapore" over the past 58 years.
"Our forefathers standing at the first NDP at the Padang never knew what would become of Singapore, but they had strong faith and conviction and trusted Singaporeans to stand behind them.
"To move 'Onwards as One', we will need the same tenacity, conviction, and support to build a better future for our children and grandchildren."
Madam Halimah said it had been a "great privilege" to have served as President for six years.
"I’m particularly grateful to Singaporeans for supporting the many causes that we had championed together, uniting in our efforts to build a more compassionate and caring society."
In May, Mdm Halimah announced that she would not be running for a second term in the upcoming Presidential Election. Her term ends on Sep 13.