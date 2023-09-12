Being an inspiration, role model to girls 'the most satisfying' part of role, says outgoing President Halimah

SINGAPORE: Madam Halimah Yacob was at a Singapore Armed Forces Day event in July this year when a 10-year-old girl, whose father was receiving an award, came up to her.

“She told me: ‘I’m very grateful to you, President Halimah. You have inspired me and you have motivated me, and thank you for doing all the work that you do for the country as well as, you know, representing the women’,” Mdm Halimah recalled.

“To me, incidents like these are so inspiring,” said the 69-year-old, Singapore's outgoing President, during a one-on-one interview with CNA on Jul 5.

In the interview, aired on Tuesday (Sep 12), Mdm Halimah spoke fondly about her time in office, saying that having inspired young girls to strive to be “leaders of tomorrow” has been her most satisfying achievement.

Other than the interaction with the 10-year-old girl, Mdm Halimah said that there have been many other instances of young girls coming up to her and thanking her for being an inspiration, with some even giving her cards.

“They thank me, and then they say they really (aspire) to be someone like me … I think that’s truly inspirational if I have planted some seeds of hope in our young girls who will become the women, and hopefully the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

“That is the most satisfying thing.”

Mdm Halimah also shared her thoughts on being the first female President and the first President to wear a tudung, as well as the pride she has in advocating for those in marginalised segments of society.

She also touched on what she planned to do after her retirement.

Mdm Halimah’s six-year term as President will end on Wednesday, and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was elected President on Sep 1 with a dominant 70.4 per cent vote share, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.

In May, Mdm Halimah announced that she would not be standing for re-election, drawing a mix of reactions – from those who lauded her work with marginalised communities, to those who were disappointed she would be stepping down.