Overseas MediSave scheme under review ahead of Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link launch

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is assessing whether changes are needed to its overseas MediSave scheme ahead of an expected increase in cross-border patient flow when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Sep 9).

Mr Ong, who is also coordinating minister for social policies, was responding in a written parliamentary reply to Member of Parliament Hamid Razak (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West GRC).

Dr Hamid had asked about the accreditation criteria for overseas hospitals under the scheme and whether the expected increase in patient flow via the RTS Link would warrant changes to the framework.

Mr Ong said utilisation of the scheme had generally remained low, averaging about 300 claims a year from 2023 to 2025, mainly for obstetrics and gynaecology treatments.

“In view of the expected increase in cross-border patient flow with the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, MOH is currently reviewing the scheme,” he said.

Currently, two Malaysian hospitals - Mahkota Medical Centre and Regency Specialist Hospital - participate in the scheme through their MediSave-accredited local partner, HMI Medical Centre.

Since the scheme was introduced in 2010, no new local providers have been accredited under it, while one withdrew in 2023, said Mr Ong.