Overseas MediSave scheme under review ahead of Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link launch
Utilisation of the scheme had generally remained low, averaging about 300 claims a year from 2023 to 2025, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is assessing whether changes are needed to its overseas MediSave scheme ahead of an expected increase in cross-border patient flow when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Sep 9).
Mr Ong, who is also coordinating minister for social policies, was responding in a written parliamentary reply to Member of Parliament Hamid Razak (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West GRC).
Dr Hamid had asked about the accreditation criteria for overseas hospitals under the scheme and whether the expected increase in patient flow via the RTS Link would warrant changes to the framework.
Mr Ong said utilisation of the scheme had generally remained low, averaging about 300 claims a year from 2023 to 2025, mainly for obstetrics and gynaecology treatments.
“In view of the expected increase in cross-border patient flow with the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, MOH is currently reviewing the scheme,” he said.
Currently, two Malaysian hospitals - Mahkota Medical Centre and Regency Specialist Hospital - participate in the scheme through their MediSave-accredited local partner, HMI Medical Centre.
Since the scheme was introduced in 2010, no new local providers have been accredited under it, while one withdrew in 2023, said Mr Ong.
HOW OVERSEAS MEDISAVE WORKS
The use of MediSave for overseas elective treatments is meant to give patients wider choice, said Mr Ong.
Participating overseas hospitals must have an approved working arrangement with a MediSave-accredited institution in Singapore. MOH must approve such partnerships.
The local centre must refer the patient and provide a pre-admission clinical assessment and financial counselling.
MediSave withdrawal limits for treatments in Singapore also apply to treatments overseas.
Regency Specialist Hospital in Johor Bahru told CNA in August that the number of Singapore patients using MediSave at the hospital had doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The private hospital said about 90 per cent of its MediSave patients were women, with obstetrics and gynaecology services, including maternity care, among the most common treatments sought.
The hospital did not disclose the exact number of Singapore patients using MediSave.
RTS LINK SET TO OPEN IN JANUARY 2027
The 4km-long Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link will have the capacity to carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction, with the journey taking about five minutes.
It will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore and is projected to have a daily ridership of about 40,000 when operations begin.