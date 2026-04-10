Inside an ICA dawn raid: How officers track down and arrest overstayers

SINGAPORE: The briefing room at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building was already buzzing at 5am on Thursday (Apr 8).

A small group of officers – and journalists – had gathered for a dawn enforcement operation. The target: A 27-year-old man from Sri Lanka who had overstayed in Singapore for about nine months after his social visit pass expired on Jun 28, 2025.

Intel gathered on the ground suggested the man was rough sleeping at the multi-storey car park of Block 574 Woodlands Drive 16. Officers would verify his identity and immigration status, then arrest him under the Immigration Act for further investigation.

While the briefing was still underway, advance teams had already been deployed to the car park to watch for anything unusual.

Within 20 minutes, the meeting wrapped up and the convoy set off.

Officers arrived close to 6am. They fanned out across the car park, keeping a low profile as they scanned for the man. Once they had eyes on him, they moved quickly – approaching from both front and back.

They questioned him, confirmed his identity using a mobile automated verification and identification system, then handcuffed him. Officers searched him and his belongings before leading him away.

By 7.30am, the man was back at the ICA building, handed over to the enforcement division for investigation.