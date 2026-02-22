Palestinian Authority minister of finance and planning in Singapore for four-day official visit

SINGAPORE: The Palestinian Authority's minister of finance and planning is in Singapore for a four-day official visit.

Dr Estephan Salameh is in Singapore from Sunday (Feb 22) to Wednesday at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

The visit reaffirms Singapore’s warm relations with the Palestinian Authority and continued support for its capacity-building efforts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

During his visit, Dr Salameh will be hosted to separate dinners by Dr Balakrishnan and Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

He will also meet other officials such as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, as well as Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam.

"In addition, Minister Salameh will visit the Institute of Technical Education and receive briefings on Singapore’s education and digital development policies," said MFA.

In November last year, Singapore announced that it would launch more courses to strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s ability to work towards sustainable peace and development.

Dr Balakrishnan, speaking in Ramallah at the time, said two new courses - on the digital economy and digital entrepreneurship - will be rolled out in 2026.

The courses will be part of the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, Singapore’s long-term capacity-building initiative for the Palestinian Authority.