Singapore to expand support for Palestinian Authority with new capacity-building courses: Vivian Balakrishnan

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Singapore will launch more courses to strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s ability to work towards sustainable peace and development, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday (Nov 4).

He was speaking at a cheque handover ceremony in Ramallah, where he presented a US$500,000 donation from the Singapore government to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its emergency operations in Gaza.

Dr Balakrishnan said two new courses — on the digital economy and digital entrepreneurship — will be rolled out in 2026.

“These courses will strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s capacity to administer effectively and lay to the groundwork for sustainable peace, prosperity and development,” he said.

The initiatives follow Dr Balakrishnan’s announcement in July that Singapore will launch two other programmes next year — a course on community policing in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and a Young Leaders’ Programme for emerging Palestinian leaders.

The new courses will be part of the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, Singapore’s long-term capacity-building initiative for the Palestinian Authority.

Dr Balakrishnan was in Ramallah - the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority - as part of a four-day visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel from Monday to Thursday.