Singapore to expand support for Palestinian Authority with new capacity-building courses: Vivian Balakrishnan
The new courses will be part of the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, Singapore’s long-term capacity-building initiative for the Palestinian Authority.
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Singapore will launch more courses to strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s ability to work towards sustainable peace and development, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday (Nov 4).
He was speaking at a cheque handover ceremony in Ramallah, where he presented a US$500,000 donation from the Singapore government to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its emergency operations in Gaza.
Dr Balakrishnan said two new courses — on the digital economy and digital entrepreneurship — will be rolled out in 2026.
“These courses will strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s capacity to administer effectively and lay to the groundwork for sustainable peace, prosperity and development,” he said.
The initiatives follow Dr Balakrishnan’s announcement in July that Singapore will launch two other programmes next year — a course on community policing in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and a Young Leaders’ Programme for emerging Palestinian leaders.
The new courses will be part of the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, Singapore’s long-term capacity-building initiative for the Palestinian Authority.
Dr Balakrishnan was in Ramallah - the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority - as part of a four-day visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel from Monday to Thursday.
He said the donation to the WFP was made “in support of your vital work in Gaza”.
“Singapore will do our part to support the WFP in its mission to fight hunger and bring hope to people in crisis,” he said.
“Your work has been critical in supporting the people of Gaza and it reflects a deep sense of our shared humanity.”
Dr Balakrishnan also extended Singapore’s deepest appreciation to WFP staff who have “shown extraordinary courage and your sense of humanity to reach out to those most in need, regardless of the dangers”.
“You bring not only food, but more importantly, dignity and hope,” he said.
Before the cheque handover ceremony, Dr Balakrishnan met with Palestinian Authority’s Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Estephan Salameh in various government buildings in Ramallah.
“I look forward to reciprocating this when PM Mustafa, and Ministers Aghabekian and Salameh visit Singapore, hopefully soon,” he said.
"We will continue to support you in preparation for Palestine's eventual statehood."
"GLIMMER OF HOPE"
The WFP and other key relief agencies would continue to play a crucial role even as the international community prepares for the “immense challenge” of rebuilding Gaza once a permanent ceasefire is reached, said Dr Balakrishnan.
His visit to Ramallah comes on the heels of the recent implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and the release of all hostages.
“For the first time in a very difficult few years, there is a glimmer of hope with the first phase of an agreement,” he said on Tuesday.
“But, as we discussed this morning at the Foreign Ministry, this remains a fragile hope.”
He called on all parties to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement for the next phase and to comply strictly and fully with the ceasefire terms.
“The suffering of civilians in Gaza - especially women and children - has gone on for far too long,” he added.
SINGAPORE AND SINGAPOREANS DOING THEIR PART
The events unfolding in Gaza have made “a deep impact on many Singaporeans”, Dr Balakrishnan said.
He noted that, to date, Singapore and Singaporeans have contributed more than US$18 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
“Many Singaporeans have stepped forward repeatedly to do their part through fundraising, volunteering, or contribution of relief supplies,” he said.
The Singapore Armed Forces has also repeatedly deployed its aircraft to transport supplies and participated in airdrop operations over Gaza, at the invitation of the Jordanian Air Force.
“When human suffering is so immense, we cannot - and must not - stand still,” Dr Balakrishnan said.
He concluded by reiterating Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
“The road ahead will not be easy, but we've agreed from our discussions this morning, this is the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli–Palestinian conflict,” he said.
“As a friend to both sides, Singapore hopes that one day, we will see Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.”
Dr Aghabekian, Dr Balakrishnan’s Palestinian counterpart, said that the two-state solution is what the Palestinians want as well.
“In the final analysis, we want a viable Palestinian sovereign state that lives in peace and security with its neighbours, including Israel, and we would want the whole world to rally behind the two-state solution,” she said in her speech.
She added that in her meeting with Dr Balakrishnan, he had asked her: “What do you need from us?”
“I was struck by your question … that was a clear message to me that this is the essence of partnerships … of how we want to move forward in terms of a relationship with another country,” she said.
She added that the US$500,000 will be crucial for the Palestinians.
“This comes at the right time … we need to show the people that we are making a difference and we are diligent about it,” she said.
“I promise you we will knock at your doors much less in the future if our potential is unleashed and we are free from this occupation that has been sitting on our shoulders and burdening our hearts for a long time.”
Commenting on Singapore's support, head of the Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah, Shireen Shelleh, said that while the benefits of the capacity-building programmes cannot be immediately felt, they will be beneficial in the long term.
"(The courses) will help our people to learn the latest updates of technology, on the different tools and means, how we can efficiently develop and manage our resources," said Ms Shelleh to reporters at the sidelines.
"It's very impactful, it's very visible."