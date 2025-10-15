Singapore not campaigning to be part of Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: Vivian Balakrishnan

He was responding to a question in parliament from Mr Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied GRC) on Singapore’s potential role in the administration of Gaza.

Dr Balakrishnan added beyond the Singapore Cooperation Programme, which was created in 1992 to help developing countries and regions grow, the country has also been engaging the Palestinian Authority with meetings at the senior levels.

For instance, the Palestinian prime minister has been here, while Singapore’s prime minister has been there, said Dr Balakrishnan, adding that he has been there himself several times too.

“We will customise specific programmes that are relevant for them, but they will take the lead on which programmes they are interested in and how Singapore can best address their needs,” he said.

He added that such an “understated, more discreet, behind-the-scenes, helpful, respectful approach” is more appropriate for Singapore.

MOVING FORWARD

In response to a question from Mr Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast–Jurong West GRC) on what Singapore can do in Gaza moving forward, Dr Balakrishnan said that Singapore has been contributing to Gaza on the medical front in the last two years.

“We look forward to doing more with our partners, but it depends very much on access, on security and on the needs,” he said.

From a medical perspective, at this stage, medical workers will not be dealing with the immediate, acute trauma, but “difficult sequelae like amputations, the need for prosthesis, the need for rehabilitation, the need to deal with psychological and emotional trauma”, said Dr Balakrishnan.

Hence, it is a different set of specialties that are necessary, he noted, adding that Singapore will do its part.

He said that the exact locations of deployment will be dictated by exigencies on the ground, such as identifying facilities where medical staff can contribute, while also staying safe.

On schools, he said Singapore "should be cognisant that there are very few Arab fluent speakers in Singapore" but could work with "train-the-trainer programmes".

Dr Balakrishnan noted that in the long run, there will be a need in Gaza for education and vocational training, so that the locals can acquire skills necessary for the economy in the long term.

He added that it is “premature” to talk about sending peacekeeping troops, and he would wait first, hopefully, for a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution on the matter.

In response to a question from Mr Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), Dr Balakrishnan said that Singapore’s aid efforts take reference from the work of international aid agencies such as the UN Relief and Works Agency and the World Food Programme.

“I would also take reference from the, hopefully, soon to be established transitional authority, and it is for people on the ground to decide what is needed and to coordinate, and then we fit in,” he said. “It is not for us to impose our idea of how aid should be delivered.”

“I hope you understand my position of not trying to be pushy and not trying to aim for positions on boards and not trying to excessively draw attention, but just to quietly and effectively work in the background,” he added.

TRUMP FOR PEACE PRIZE?

Israel and Hamas had reached a long-sought deal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, US President Trump announced on Oct 8, under his plan for ending the two-year-old war in the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier this week, Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages under the deal, a major step towards ending the war, with Mr Trump also addressing Israel's parliament.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang GRC) on Wednesday asked the minister whether Singapore would nominate or support Mr Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if the peace plan does lead to peace and stability for both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

In response, Dr Balakrishnan said that the plan was a great achievement and an essential first step, but "not sufficient to achieving peace, security, development, hope and even ultimately, a two-state solution".

He said that even amid current positive developments, "we should be very realistic and psychologically be prepared this will be a long and arduous journey".

"For Singapore, we should maintain our consistent, principled approach. We should continue to have effective bridges and access to all the stakeholders," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"We should, wherever possible, within the limits of our capability, be constructive, reliable partners for peace, for development and long-term reconciliation between two peoples who have been through unimaginable horrors in the last two years."