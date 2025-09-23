Singapore reaffirms support for two-state solution at UN conference on Palestine

SINGAPORE: Singapore reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, as Minister of State (MOS) for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang represented the country at a United Nations (UN) conference in New York on Monday (Sep 22).

The High-Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

It highlighted the international community's support for a two-state solution "to build a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians", said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement.

Singapore has endorsed the outcome document, known as the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

"MOS Gan’s attendance reflects Singapore’s firm and consistent belief that a negotiated Two-State Solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable path to allowing Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in enduring peace, security, and dignity," said MFA.

The reaffirmation came as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan stressed in parliament earlier on Monday that Singapore has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"We will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism," said Dr Balakrishnan in his ministerial statement.

He added that Singapore support for a two-state solution meant that it "will oppose any steps by Israel to extinguish or undermine such a solution".

"Singapore cannot recognise any unilateral annexation of occupied territory because this would be a flagrant breach of international law."

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognise Palestine statehood at a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian state, in a move borne out of frustration over Israel's war in Gaza and intended to promote a two-state solution.

The decision by the four nations aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians' aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.

Both Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Gan will be at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which started on Monday and runs until Saturday. Dr Balakrishnan will also deliver Singapore's national statement at the UNGA general debate in New York on Saturday.