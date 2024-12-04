PAP announces new central executive committee; Lawrence Wong officially elected secretary-general

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) announced on Wednesday (Dec 4) its new central executive committee (CEC), officially electing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as the party’s secretary-general.

Outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong will remain a member of the committee.

"The CEC expressed its appreciation to outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong for his many years of leadership and service to the party and Singapore," said PAP in a media release.

Four new members were co-opted on Wednesday.

They are: NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Mayor of North East District and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC Desmond Choo and former MP Lam Pin Min.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat was co-opted on Nov 24 at the ruling party's biennial conference.

Voting for the PAP's CEC takes place every two years. The leadership elected this round will lead the party into the next General Election, which must be held by November next year.

The CEC is as follows:

Chairman: Heng Swee Keat

Vice chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

Secretary-general: Lawrence Wong

Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee

Treasurer: K Shanmugam

Assistant treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong

Members: Chee Hong Tat, Desmond Choo, Indranee Rajah, Lam Pin Min, Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann, Tan See Leng, Vivian Balakrishnan