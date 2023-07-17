Not leaves but birds: Parakeets occupy trees in Choa Chu Kang as population grows

The number of red-breasted parakeets in Singapore has been increasing steadily over the last two decades, according to the Nature Society (Singapore) (NSS) bird group, which keeps track of the figures.

The roosting spots in Clementi and Choa Chu Kang are well known to the group, which initiated an annual count in 2011 to document the number of introduced and native parrots in Singapore's urban areas.

The group's parrot count the following year found that while the red-breasted parakeet was uncommon in Singapore in the decade before, its numbers had overtaken the native long-tailed parakeet.

At least 329 red-breasted parakeets were counted that year, accounting for 64.5 per cent of all parrots recorded.

This year, volunteers counted about 700 red-breasted parakeets in Choa Chu Kang, 91 in Clementi and 14 in Yishun, said NSS' parrot count coordinator Yong Ding Li, who co-authored the 2012 report.

Apart from the red-breasted parakeet, Singapore has two other regularly encountered species of parakeets: the native long-tailed parakeet and the rose-ringed parakeet, another invasive species. Both are green and look similar in appearance to red-breasted parakeets.

Large flocks of green birds seen in urban areas tend to be mostly red-breasted parakeets and a smaller proportion of long-tailed parakeets. However the two species do not mix, experts said.

Noting how the population of red-breasted parakeets here has doubled in the past decade, chairman of NSS' bird group Tan Gim Cheong suggested Singapore's climate as a reason for their proliferation.

Red-breasted parakeets are native to Thailand and the Indochina region which have a similar climate to Singapore.

"Since the environment is suitable, it can adapt to the urban environment. It will nest on tree holes that are close to our housing estates and they even compete with bigger parrots (like cockatoos)," Mr Tan said.