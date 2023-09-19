Parliament rejects proposal to suspend Iswaran as MP; will 'consider the matter' after outcome of graft probe

Other MPs – except PSP's Mr Leong – who spoke on the matter supported Ms Indranee’s motion over the PSP’s, stating that an accused person should be presumed innocent until convicted.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten) said he was “taken aback” by the PSP motion, noting that Mr Iswaran has neither been charged nor convicted in court, while Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas said Ms Poa’s argument had no “legal legs” to stand on.

“Surely Mr Iswaran should be given due process and every opportunity to present his case before the court of law if ever CPIB decides to charge him and this is the basic principle behind the rule of law,” Mr Lim said.

In response, Ms Poa described the MPs’ argument on the presumption of innocence as a “red herring”.

“If suspension means presumption of guilt then I’m afraid we have been doing that on many, many occasions. Police officers have been suspended from duties and placed on half pay while they are under investigations,” she said.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has also said that that is a standard practice for police officers, so the fact of the matter is, suspension is not a determination of guilt, it is merely a measure that is commonly used to deal with situations where a person is under investigation.”

DEBATING PRINCIPLES

In her concluding speech, Ms Indranee stressed that the PSP’s motion did not “appear to come from a place of principle” and was “specifically targeted” at Mr Iswaran.

She described Ms Poa’s argument as “because I want to cut your pay, I want to suspend you”. But she argued that the decision to suspend was in itself a punishment, and must have a legal basis.

For example, Section 20 of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act states that an MP can be suspended “for any dishonourable conduct, abuse of privilege or contempt”. Section 59 of the Standing Orders also contains provisions for suspension.

Ms Indranee said these provisions did not apply in Mr Iswaran’s case as no such conduct has been made out. She then proceeded to rebut Ms Poa’s arguments point by point.

If the principle for suspension was Mr Iswaran being suspected of corruption, Ms Indranee noted that when she asked Ms Poa if an MP accused of rape or murder should also be suspended, Ms Poa said she had not considered that question.

“She said she had not thought about that, which means that she had not thought about the principle,” said Ms Indranee.

If the principle was Mr Iswaran being on a leave of absence, Ms Indranee noted that MPs could also go on leave of absence if they were ill, and that parliament would not suspend them for that.

If the principle was Mr Iswaran being under arrest, Ms Indranee said: “Well yes, when you’re under investigation, it’s part of police procedures that you’re under arrest.

“But I come back to the same point – this is still at the investigative stage and you have not actually established whether there was any wrongdoing.”

If the principle was Mr Iswaran not performing his responsibilities as an MP, Ms Indranee said that his constituents were being looked after by other MPs in West Coast GRC.

She stressed that if parliament did not act on principle, “it becomes very dangerous because what it then means is that we can pass any resolution that we like, without having regard to values, principles or standards, and targeted specifically, at any member of this House”.

Wrapping up her speech, Ms Poa said Ms Indranee had rebutted each of her points in isolation, but that the principles were meant to be taken together.

She argued that MPs were being “held to ransom” due to the lack of a legal provision allowing parliament to reimburse the allowance for a suspended MP who is cleared of wrongdoing.

“Without this flexibility, parliament is hampered in taking timely disciplinary actions,” she said.

“If we’re unable to back-pay and we have to uphold the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’, it means that we cannot suspend any MP until the entire legal process has been completed. This may be a long period of time.”

She also argued that a harsher stance against corruption compared to other types of wrongdoing is fair, “given the extremely high salaries we are paying ministers to stay corruption-free”.

“Isn’t it fair for the consequence of corruption and the handling process of this investigation to be correspondingly tougher?”