Proposed changes to Immigration Act to allow checkpoint biometric clearance without passport

SINGAPORE: A series of proposed amendments to the Immigration Act will allow digital and biometric clearance at Singapore's checkpoints – without the use of passports.

The Bill, which was tabled in parliament for its first reading on Wednesday (Aug 2) by Second Minister of Home Affairs Josephine Teo, also contains changes to better deal with exigencies such as pandemics, strengthen border controls and streamline the administration of passes and permits for foreigners and permanent residents.

One key change empowers the Minister for Home Affairs to authorise the disclosure of passenger and crew information to the airport operator, for specific uses such as bag drops and passenger tracing within the airport.

Under the Bill, digital versions of permits and passes can be used to verify immigration status, a change from current legislation which requires physical copies. This allows for end-to-end biometric clearance, meaning that the passenger does not need to produce their passport, ticket and boarding pass multiple times during the boarding process.

The passenger’s identity and flight information will be processed “backend” to produce a unique digital token, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release. The information is then retrieved using biometrics to verify the passenger’s identity and travel details at automated touchpoints, from check-in and bag drop to immigration and boarding.

Travellers’ data will be retained by the airport operator "for a short time" and purged after that, with appropriate safeguards to ensure data security, MHA said.