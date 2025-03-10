Association of occupational therapists working on guidelines to assess mobility scooter users

The hospital’s occupational therapy department sees about 20 such patients each week.

Before prescribing patients, therapists provide training for individuals to ensure that they are competent in operating a mobility device.

They also do home visits to make sure patients are able to operate their mobility devices safely at home and in the public.

NEW RULES IN 2026

Healthcare professionals said they welcome the tightened regulations.

Ms Chia said the mandatory medical certificates from doctors will help provide clear identification of those who have a genuine need, and distinguish them from individuals who may misuse the PMAs.

Reducing the devices’ speed from 10km to 6km per hour – closer to walking speed – could also discourage individuals without disabilities who might be tempted to use PMAs, she added.

“Hopefully, this regulation will help to limit the use of the device for people without medical needs,” she noted.

Ms Chia said users often have a misconception that the PMA is for convenience. However, such devices are medical necessities for individuals who have mobility impairment. They can be used only on public paths, including footpaths and cycling paths.

People also have the wrong impression that PMAs will help keep them more active, she said.

“The premature use of PMAs will actually result in physical deconditioning as people become less active. This is detrimental to their health. So, we don't encourage the use of PMAs without genuine needs,” she said.

She added that people should keep active through current activities, including walking, for as long as they are physically able to.

Dr Chua said that with mobility devices, individuals with mobility issues will be able to get around easier and live a more fulfilling life.

“They’ll be able to spend more time outside their usual circle, they can travel further to meet friends, spend their time more meaningfully, to have more active living,” he said.

The Transport Ministry said it will announce more details on medical assessment for PMAs in the third quarter of this year.

Users who already have subsidised mobility scooters will be exempted from the assessment. The government will also keep a record of those who already have the certificate.

When the new rules kick in from next year, users will either have to show a physical or digital copy of their certificate when approached by enforcement officers.