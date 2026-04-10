Pet grooming association working on clearer standards, certification framework by mid-2026
Concerns over safety have grown following recent high-profile incidents of pets dying at grooming salons.
SINGAPORE: Pet grooming firm The Pets Workshop has put in place safety measures such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and on-the-job training – but challenges remain.
Some “pawrents” may withhold information about their pets’ underlying conditions for fear of being turned away, increasing the risk of accidents during grooming, said stylist and instructor Mark McAlister.
Having clearer industry guidelines could help build trust between groomers and pet owners, he added.
“So long as there is that baseline there, hopefully then pet parents will be more trusting of whatever the situation or sort of style of groom is being done,” he pointed out.
“I think if they are more trusting, then it should help us … If there's any requirements for (pet owners) to be more forthcoming about certain things, then it may also help us as well.”
This comes as the authorities are reviewing the regulatory regime for pet sector activities, including pet grooming businesses, under an ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act.
Concerns over safety have grown following recent high-profile incidents of pets dying at grooming salons. Over the past three years, the National Parks Board (NParks) investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm to pets caused by groomers.
As part of efforts to strengthen animal welfare, authorities are also exploring mandating CCTV cameras in pet grooming premises.
SECTOR STILL LARGELY UNREGULATED
The Pet Grooming Association of Singapore, which was set up last year following the spate of incidents, told CNA it is now working to introduce clearer and more consistent industry standards.
These include baseline competencies such as recognising signs of distress in animals and responding to emergencies.
The sector remains largely unregulated at the moment, with no formal licensing scheme for groomers. Industry players have said a more structured framework could improve transparency and safety across the board.
The association aims to present a proposed framework to authorities by the end of June.
Training providers say grooming goes beyond aesthetics, with the knowledge of animal health being as important as technical expertise.
Mr Kingsly Tan, director and principal of Animal Arts Academy, said setting baseline competencies would benefit both groomers and customers.
"I think it gives consumers a better idea (of) what skills a groomer should have, and what are the safety standards that probably the groomers have neglected … We not only need to take care of their aesthetic needs, but also their basic health needs as well,” he noted.
For example, an owner might be overlooking their pet’s skin issues, which can become a hygiene issue if left unaddressed.
“It's good to be accredited or certified by a body, but I think it needs to have a system where it can benefit groomers and customers,” Mr Tan added.
The pet grooming association - which represents more than 100 groomers - said the lack of national accreditation standards is a concern that could put animal welfare at risk.
It is working to introduce more holistic certification requirements to ensure groomers are trained to handle animals safely, alongside conducting seminars and workshops to upskill the industry.
The association’s president Esmond Low said the goal is to raise standards without making it harder for groomers to earn a living.
"This industry has never, ever been regulated to an extent where groomers should be doing this and that. We have that for pet boarding (and) pet trainers, but never for pet grooming, except for the code of conduct,” he noted.
The Code of Animal Welfare currently sets baseline expectations for pet groomers through “minimum standards” and “best practices”, such as using body-support harnesses instead of neck restraints.
“Raising standards means not making things exceptionally difficult for the groomers, because it's their livelihood after all. But minimum standards to make sure that they are protected,” Mr Low added.
Beyond accreditation, he stressed that public education will also play a key role in safeguarding animal welfare.
In response to CNA’s queries, Ms Jessica Kwok, group director for industry standards and regulatory at NParks’ Animal and Veterinary Service, said the agency supports initiatives that raise animal health and welfare standards in the pet sector.
“We will continue to engage the Pet Grooming Association of Singapore and support their development of a pet grooming framework,” she added.