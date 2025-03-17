17% of over 4,500 employees clicked on phishing links during two-week exercise

SINGAPORE: About 17 per cent of over 4,500 employees clicked on phishing links in emails sent to them during a two-week exercise that was part of Exercise SG Ready, a nationwide Total Defence campaign.

Jointly led by Nexus, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the exercise involved about 200 businesses, of which over 80 per cent were small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Nexus is an agency under MINDEF that is responsible for Total Defence and national education.

From Feb 15 to Feb 28, phishing emails of various nature, including account and security alerts and internal communications, were sent to more than 4,500 employees across five business sectors: Retail, industrial, consulting and services, environmental-related, and healthcare and medical.

"The exercise tracked recipient responses such as the number who opened the phishing emails, the number who clicked through the phishing links and the number of phishing emails reported," Nexus and SBF said in a joint statement on Monday (Mar 17).