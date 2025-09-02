Some town councils limit use of community courts for pickleball players amid noise complaints

SINGAPORE: At least four town councils are putting restrictions on pickleball games, including limiting access to community hard courts and locking the gates, after residents lodged complaints over the racket.

This comes as the sport – which combines aspects of badminton, tennis and table tennis – has surged in popularity in recent years.

In August alone, noise complaints were reported at Sengkang, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights and East Coast Town Councils. People have been found playing pickleball in the early hours of the morning and late into the night.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council also said in a Facebook post that it has received feedback about “prolonged noise and court congestion, especially late at night”.

Banners have been put up in certain hard courts to remind players to lower their volume, and courts with gates will be locked at 9pm.

At a multipurpose court in Mountbatten, which falls under Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council, CNA came across a sign informing players to restrict their games to between 9.30am and 10pm.

The area’s Member of Parliament Gho Sze Kee said while the move may disappoint some pickleball enthusiasts, balancing everyone’s needs is necessary as a community.

"I think it's very important that all of us get together and think about the community as a whole. (Prime Minister) Lawrence Wong talked about "we", and not "I". It's starkly clear here that we have to do that,” she told CNA.

“The fostering of the community spirit, the kampung spirit, goes a long, long way to resolve issues such as neighbourhood disputes.”

Ms Gho added that adjusting playing times for pickleball games in her estates was part of her to-do list in her first 100 days of being an MP, and that several players have told her they understand the new rules.