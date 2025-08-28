Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta has been appointed as an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the President's Office said in a media release on Thursday (Aug 28). Mr Wong consulted Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Public Service Commission chairman Lee Tzu Yang prior to nominating Mr Gupta for the role.

Mr Gupta will serve a four-year term as an alternate member, with his appointment taking effect immediately.

According to the President's Office website, the Council of Presidential Advisers advises the president in the exercise of his custodial powers to safeguard Singapore's reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

It is mandatory for the president to consult the council when exercising discretionary powers on fiscal and appointment matters.

The Council of Presidential Advisers comprises eight members and two alternate members. It is chaired by Mr Eddie Teo, with Mr Lim Chee Onn, Mr Bahren Shaari, Ms Chua Sock Koong, Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat, Mrs Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei, Mr Chao Hick Tin and Mr Tan Chong Meng serving as members, and Mr Gan Seow Kee serving as the other alternate member.

Under Singapore's Constitution, if the council's chairman is unable to perform duties due to illness, absence or other reasons, another council member will act as chairman, while an alternate member steps in to take over that member's usual role.