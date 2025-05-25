PM Wong to attend two-day ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from Monday (May 26) to Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.

The upcoming summit will be the first of two hosted by Malaysia as this year’s ASEAN chair.

A statement from Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday said the theme of this year’s summit – Inclusivity and Sustainability – underlines a “forward-looking agenda and priorities in building a united and resilient ASEAN amidst geopolitical and economic challenges”.

The leaders will reaffirm their commitment to ASEAN’s integration and community building efforts, as well as discuss ways to continue promoting “a free, open and inclusive regional architecture” within the 10-member bloc and with external partners, it added.

Talks will also touch on how to strengthen ASEAN’s resilience by making trade within the region more seamless and tapping new growth areas like the digital and green economies, the statement said.

In addition, Mr Wong and his counterparts are set to discuss ways to expand ASEAN’s engagement with external partners, especially with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China at the ASEAN-GCC summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China summit on Tuesday.

The GCC has a membership of six Arab states, including major oil producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The summit on Tuesday will be the second time leaders from both regions are meeting after the first ASEAN-GCC summit in 2023.

Both regional blocs will also have their first trilateral meeting with China, represented by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.