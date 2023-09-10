Multilateralism still alive but mandates and rules should be refreshed: PM Lee at G20 summit

NEW DELHI: Multilateralism remains alive but the mandates and rules of existing institutions should be refreshed, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Sep 10) at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi.

This includes pushing on with World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms and ensuring that WTO rules keep pace with digital transformation. The international financial architecture also needs to be reformed to respond to the challenges of sustainable development, said Mr Lee.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the third session of the two-day summit in India’s capital. India holds the G20 rotating presidency this year and is seeking to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development under the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

Singapore is not a G20 member but has been regularly invited to take part in past summits and related meetings, usually as the convenor of the Global Governance Group. Mr Lee is attending the G20 summit this weekend at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.