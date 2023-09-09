Singapore, UK elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’, with deeper cooperation in areas like economy
This comes after a meeting between Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: Singapore and the United Kingdom on Saturday (Sep 9) elevated their relationship to that of a “strategic partnership”, with pledges to deepen cooperation in five areas such as economy and defence.
This comes after a meeting between Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi. Both leaders were meeting for the first time since Mr Sunak took office in October last year.
In a joint declaration, the leaders described the sharing of “a longstanding and historical partnership”, as well as relations that are “dynamic and comprehensive at all levels”.
The two leaders also said they are committed to building on the “positive trajectory and momentum” of earlier agreements.
“We elevate our relationship and declare it a Strategic Partnership, strengthening existing and launching new areas of bilateral cooperation,” according to the joint declaration.
The strategic partnership encompasses five pillars – economic cooperation; defence, security, intelligence and foreign policy cooperation; climate, sustainability, green economy and energy cooperation; research, science, innovation, and technology cooperation; and public sector cooperation.
In the economic space, both countries will deepen relations to strengthen collaboration in traditional areas of trade, investment and finance, while exploring new frontiers in digital trade and the digital economy.
Efforts include maximising benefits and opportunities from the UK-Singapore free trade agreement and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, as well as the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Singapore and the UK will also aim to conclude negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty that “protects and promotes investment” between the two countries.
Both countries will also see enhanced cooperation in the areas of defence, security, intelligence and foreign policy to “contribute towards maintaining a free, open, inclusive, stable and peaceful international rules-based order”.
This comprises an expansion of bilateral defence cooperation in areas of common security focus, collaborating to tackle threats and malicious activity seen in the digital and cyber domains, as well as strengthening homeland security and safety cooperation through information-sharing in areas of common interest and tackling of shared threats from illicit finance, economic and organised crime.
In addition, both countries will launch a refreshed science, innovation and technology partnership as part of developing solutions to tackle global challenges and drive economic growth.
Under this strategic partnership, both sides will also work together to promote and develop a green economy that achieves the goals of the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact, as well as hold annual public service roundtables as part of boosting public sector cooperation.
The joint declaration noted that the foreign ministries of both countries will “regularly review progress” in the implementation of the strategic partnership through a roadmap to ensure the cooperation “remains relevant and future-ready”.
The latest move “heralds a new era in Singapore-United Kingdom relations, catalysing opportunities for our people to cooperate and strengthen linkages, for the common peace, stability and prosperity of our countries”, the joint declaration said.
Also at the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, Mr Lee met Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“PM Lee reiterated Singapore’s support for the open and rules-based multilateral trading system as embodied by the WTO and discussed with Dr Ngozi how Singapore can further contribute to the work of the WTO,” said Ms Chang Li Lin, the Prime Minister's press secretary.
Mr Lee also met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At the meeting, both leaders welcomed the excellent ties between Singapore and the UAE, and agreed to explore greater cooperation in areas such as green energy, Ms Chang said.
Earlier in the day, Mr Lee spoke at a session for global leaders gathered at the annual G20 summit and urged governments to do more to attract private funds to meet the investments needed for the world to reach its net-zero target by 2050.
Mr Lee later participated in the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, aimed at boosting the use of cleaner fuels.
The alliance, with the United States and Brazil as its founding members, aims to help accelerate global efforts to meet net zero emissions targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from sources including plant and animal waste.
Singapore has signed on as an observer country of the new alliance.