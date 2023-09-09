Singapore, UK elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’, with deeper cooperation in areas like economy

NEW DELHI: Singapore and the United Kingdom on Saturday (Sep 9) elevated their relationship to that of a “strategic partnership”, with pledges to deepen cooperation in five areas such as economy and defence.

This comes after a meeting between Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi. Both leaders were meeting for the first time since Mr Sunak took office in October last year.

In a joint declaration, the leaders described the sharing of “a longstanding and historical partnership”, as well as relations that are “dynamic and comprehensive at all levels”.

The two leaders also said they are committed to building on the “positive trajectory and momentum” of earlier agreements.

“We elevate our relationship and declare it a Strategic Partnership, strengthening existing and launching new areas of bilateral cooperation,” according to the joint declaration.

The strategic partnership encompasses five pillars – economic cooperation; defence, security, intelligence and foreign policy cooperation; climate, sustainability, green economy and energy cooperation; research, science, innovation, and technology cooperation; and public sector cooperation.

In the economic space, both countries will deepen relations to strengthen collaboration in traditional areas of trade, investment and finance, while exploring new frontiers in digital trade and the digital economy.



Efforts include maximising benefits and opportunities from the UK-Singapore free trade agreement and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, as well as the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.



Singapore and the UK will also aim to conclude negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty that “protects and promotes investment” between the two countries.