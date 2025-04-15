PM Wong sends condolences over death of former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his condolences over the death of former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi, calling him "an inspiration to many".
Abdullah died on Monday (Apr 14) at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. He was 85.
He "elevated ASEAN’s international standing and defended regionalism at a time of great change in the global community", Mr Wong wrote in a letter to Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
"Tun Abdullah faithfully served the Malaysian people and made significant improvements to Malaysia’s economic and social development."
Abdullah, also known affectionately as Pak Lah, served as Malaysia's fifth prime minister between 2003 and 2009.
Mr Wong noted that during Abdullah's tenure as prime minister, Singapore and Malaysia "deepened cooperation in areas of mutual interest".
This included the development of Iskandar Malaysia, which Singapore has strongly supported since its inception, he said.
"At the same time, Singapore and Malaysia made good progress on longstanding bilateral issues," Mr Wong added.
"For instance, both countries agreed to abide by the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the sovereignty of Pedra Branca and Middle Rocks. Despite the difficulties, Tun Abdullah always engaged us constructively, often defusing tense moments with his congenial personality," said Mr Wong.
He added in his letter to Mr Anwar: "My heartfelt sympathies are with you, the people of Malaysia, and Tun Abdullah’s family during this period of sadness."
Mr Wong sent his condolences to Abdullah's wife, Jeanne Abdullah.
"Tun Abdullah was a friend of Singapore’s who played an instrumental role towards our countries’ progress on several bilateral issues," he said.
"He was amiable but firm, and willing to take discussions forward in the spirit of constructive cooperation and mutual support. We owe a debt of gratitude to Tun Abdullah for his friendship over the years," he wrote.
Mr Wong said that Abdullah "will be remembered by all as a warm and generous man".
He added: "Even as prime minister, he remained humble, and led Malaysia with wisdom and compassion. He will be fondly missed, not only as a leader, but also as a husband, father, and friend.
"My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I wish you strength and comfort in this difficult time."
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in attendance at Abdullah's state funeral on Tuesday.