Singapore bag brand Aupen and founder issued POFMA correction orders over allegations about intellectual property authority

SINGAPORE: Singapore handbag brand Aupen and its founder Nicholas Tan have been issued correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for allegations made about Singapore's intellectual property authority.

Mr Tan published multiple allegations about the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) on his Instagram account on Sep 9, Sep 15 and Sep 16. The Sep 15 post was also published on Aupen's Instagram page.

These Instagram posts and stories contained "false statements of fact" about IPOS' interactions with them, the stance IPOS takes towards local businesses, and the design of Singapore’s trademark laws, the Ministry of Law said on Monday (Sep 22).

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong has instructed the POFMA Office to issue the correction directions to Mr Tan and Aupen. IPOS is a statutory board under the Ministry of Law.

"Mr Tan’s posts not only have the effect of attracting publicity for himself and Aupen, but they also denigrate IPOS’ impartiality and neutrality, as well as the integrity of IPOS and its officers," said an article on the government's fact-checking website Factually.

"Unless corrected, these falsehoods will erode the public’s trust in IPOS, our IP laws and our public institutions in general."

The article noted that the posts in question have been removed. The correction directions require Mr Tan and Aupen to put up a new post with a link to the government's clarification.

As of noon on Monday, the posts have not gone up on the Instagram accounts of Mr Tan or Aupen.

FALSEHOODS

Aupen was founded in 2022. The fashion brand is known for its asymmetrical leather handbags, which have been carried by several A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Kylie Jenner.

According to the Factually article, Aupen faced a potential challenge by US retailer Target, against a trademark application in the US by Aupen.

The publications by Mr Tan and Aupen communicated the following falsehoods: IPOS told Mr Tan not to pursue a trademark dispute with Target in Singapore, as there was a high chance of losing and Singapore’s trademark laws are designed to protect foreign businesses and not local businesses.

The publications also falsely claimed IPOS told Mr Tan that legal reform to disallow bad faith trademark registrations in Singapore would not be possible; that IPOS provides support to foreign companies, and not local companies, in their trademark disputes; and in IPOS’ media statement dated Sep 11, IPOS flip-flopped on its advice to Mr Tan.

“The falsehoods in the publications risk undermining public confidence in the strength of Singapore’s trademark regime and the impartiality of IPOS as the administrator of the regime and the Registry of Trade Marks.

“Further, the falsehoods give the damaging and misleading impression that local businesses should not stand up for their intellectual property rights against foreign businesses,” said the Factually article.

TIMELINE

Laying out the facts of the case, the Factually article said IPOS did not tell Mr Tan not to pursue a trademark dispute with Target in Singapore or that he had a high chance of losing in such a dispute.

It also presented a timeline:

2018: Target registered its AUDEN trademark in the US and in Singapore, for different categories of products.

Target registered its AUDEN trademark in the US and in Singapore, for different categories of products. 2023: Aupen applied to register its AUPEN trademark in Singapore and the US. The AUPEN trademark was successfully registered in Singapore in 2023 and remains valid. No challenge to the trademark has been filed in Singapore.

Aupen applied to register its AUPEN trademark in Singapore and the US. The AUPEN trademark was successfully registered in Singapore in 2023 and remains valid. No challenge to the trademark has been filed in Singapore. Aug 25, 2025: Aupen’s official Instagram account carried a post about Target relaunching its AUDEN line of goods in 2024 and selling bags that were similar to those sold by Aupen. The Instagram post also showed a letter from Target to Aupen in which Target stated that its customers in the US might be confused by the AUPEN trademark given the similarities with Target’s AUDEN trademark, and sought information on Aupen’s current and intended use of the AUPEN trademark.

"Rights conferred by the registration of a trademark only apply in the country where the trademark is registered," said the Factually article.

"If Target proceeds to object to Aupen’s trademark application for AUPEN in the US, the matter will be heard in the US."

The potential US trademark dispute between Aupen and Target in the US has and will have no effect on Aupen’s trademark registration in Singapore.

The trademark in Singapore remains valid, unless and until there is a successful challenge in the country, whether by Target or any other party.

Upon learning from its Aug 25 Instagram post that Aupen, a Singapore business with a Singapore-registered trademark, was involved in the potential US trademark dispute, IPOS initiated a meeting to offer support, said Factually.

For example, Singapore citizens and permanent residents and Singapore-registered businesses who face potential IP issues may be referred to the IP Legal Clinic, which connects them with experienced IP lawyers.