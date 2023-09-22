Singapore unblocks access to East Asia Forum after removal of article written by NUS academic

SINGAPORE: Access to Australia-based academic website East Asia Forum has been unblocked after it was initially issued a correction direction on Sep 13 by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office.

Internet service providers in Singapore were ordered to block access to the website on Sep 16, after it failed to comply with the order, which required it to publish a correction notice at the top of the article and the website’s main page.

It had posted a link instead to a government statement at the end of the article's comment section, at the bottom of the website.

In a press release on Friday (Sep 22), the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said the website had applied for the correction direction to be cancelled two days earlier.

The correction order was issued to the platform over an article titled "A spate of scandals strikes Singapore", which was written by Dr Ying-Kit Chan from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The article, published on Aug 18, contained false statements on matters such as the independence of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's approach in addressing extramarital affairs among parliamentarians, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.