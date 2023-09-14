Singapore invokes fake news law for Australia-based academic website article on 'spate of scandals'

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the East Asia Forum article "makes the statements that (Mr Lee) conflated marital infidelity and corruption".

In July, then-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui resigned from parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP) after it was revealed the pair had an affair.

That week, senior Workers' Party (WP) members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah also resigned from the opposition party after their extramarital affair went public.

July also saw Transport Minister S Iswaran arrested by CPIB in a probe involving billionaire Ong Beng Seng, the man widely credited with bringing Formula One racing to Singapore.

PMO said the article made statements that Mr Lee "equated" the PAP's issues with the WP's marital infidelity episode.

This is untrue and Mr Lee did not conflate the issues, said PMO.

At a press conference on Jul 17, Mr Lee gave his views in relation to the CPIB investigation and extramarital affairs "pursuant to a question posed to him by the media".

"Any concurrent mention of both the CPIB investigations and extramarital affairs related only to the close proximity of the timing in which the incidents were made public, and not the substance of these incidents," said PMO.

Mr Lee then made clear in a ministerial statement on Aug 2 that the government "took different approaches towards allegations of corruption or other wrongdoing in the discharge of official duties on the one hand, and cases involving misconduct in personal lives on the other hand".

He had also referenced the WP case in the same statement, twice, and none of them which were attempts to equate the PAP's issues with the WP's, said PMO.

"CPIB ... HAS TO BE ACCOUNTABLE TO SOMEBODY"

The article in question also "conveys that CPIB is not independent in deciding whether to carry out investigations because it reports directly to the Prime Minister alone and (that) the Prime Minister alone has the power to refuse approval for CPIB to investigate", said PMO.

It explained that CPIB reports directly to the Prime Minister "in that it is accountable to the Prime Minister".

"CPIB, like all other agencies, has to be accountable to somebody. A state agency cannot operate without any oversight or governance," said PMO, adding that the East Asia Forum piece did not mention other safeguards put in place to ensure CPIB's independence.