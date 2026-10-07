Parliament in brief: 'False' report on Israeli visit and other highlights from Oct 7

WHY NO POFMA OVER REPORT ABOUT ISRAELI DELEGATION VISIT

A Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) correction direction was not issued over an Israeli media report about a meeting between Singapore and Israeli security officials because the public interest threshold was not met, Senior Minister and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply.

Mr Shanmugam said the Haaretz newspaper’s claims about the meeting were “categorically false”, but his ministry’s assessment at the time, based on legal advice, was that the public interest grounds for issuing a direction under Singapore’s online falsehoods law were not met.

“This does not, however, preclude the subsequent issuance of a POFMA direction should circumstances materially change and warrant a different assessment,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also coordinating minister for national security, was responding to Workers’ Party Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi, who asked why a POFMA correction order was not issued against Haaretz. He also asked whether Singapore had requested that the meeting be kept secret and whether illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank were discussed.

Haaretz reported in September that a delegation from Israel’s Prison Service and National Security Ministry had made a “secret visit” to Singapore and that the subject of the death penalty came up during the visit. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) subsequently rejected the report, saying that the meeting involved the sharing of best practices in areas such as emergency response, crime prevention and forensics.

On Wednesday, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore’s exchanges with foreign counterparts are confidential and generally not publicised because of security concerns. Since January 2025, MHA has held 11 officials-level bilateral exchanges with foreign counterparts, including several from the Middle East, and issued a press release for only one, at the counterpart’s request.

Mr Shanmugam added that if Mr Fadli believes MHA should use such engagements to raise concerns about a country’s policies or conduct, he should clarify whether this should apply “only to Israel, or consistently to all countries with which MHA engages”.

“For example, when MHA holds operational discussions with other Middle Eastern or Asian countries, should we also raise the concerns Singapore may have with their conduct or policies?” the minister asked.

“If that is the member’s position, the government would be interested to understand how he proposes that such an approach would serve Singapore’s overall interests.”

STREAMLINING OF GOVERNMENT DIRECTORY

Contact details for quality service managers of agencies have been made more prominent after the streamlining of the Singapore Government Directory, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau said.

This lets members of the public verify the identity of an officer who contacts them. For follow-ups on existing issues, they may use the contact details in earlier official correspondence with the agency, said Ms Lau, who is also acting minister for manpower.

Some public officers' names, email addresses and office phone numbers were removed earlier this year to curb misuse by scammers.

To help the public identify legitimate calls, the government will introduce a common phone number prefix and a recognisable caller name for calls from its agencies later this year, she said.