Another six people arrested for unauthorised address changes using ICA online service

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested another six people in relation to a series of unauthorised attempts to change registered residential addresses through an online service by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA).

This brings the total number of arrests made so far to 13.

The latest suspects - five men and one woman aged between 18 and 39 - were nabbed following islandwide operations, the police said on Friday (Jan 17).

Police had earlier arrested seven people - six men and one woman aged between 19 and 32 - in similar operations between Jan 11 and Jan 13. Three people - all Singaporeans - were charged on Friday morning and their alleged offences are believed to be syndicated, according to the prosecutor.

In total, the 13 suspects are believed to be responsible for at least 66 cases of attempted unauthorised address changes.

Nine of them are being investigated for alleged offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1993. Another two are being investigated under the same act for unlawfully disclosing Singpass access codes.

One suspect is being investigated for transmitting the Singpass credentials of another person, while another suspect is under probe for allegedly transferring benefits from criminal conduct.

Some of the suspects are also being investigated by ICA for alleged breaches of national registration regulations.