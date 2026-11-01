Police to use single caller ID 6000 0999 from Nov 2 to combat impersonation scams

SINGAPORE: Calls from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will use a single caller ID from Monday (Nov 2), as part of efforts to help the public identify calls from legitimate government agencies and to protect themselves against scams.



The number, 6000 0999, will be used for all outgoing calls from SPF, authorities said in a news release on Sunday. SPF will be the first government agency to launch this initiative.

Each call will be followed by an SMS from the "gov.sg" SMS Sender ID informing the person of how they may contact the SPF if they require further assistance.



The number will be used for outgoing calls only and cannot receive incoming calls.



It will also not be used on messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram.



Members of the public who require further assistance after receiving a call can contact SPF through its feedback portal or hotline.



The initiative is part of a whole-of-government effort involving SPF, Open Government Products (OGP), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).



The government intends to progressively introduce measures to make outgoing calls from other government agencies more easily recognisable and verifiable by members of the public, according to the joint media release.



"We are studying the implementation arrangements, taking into account the different operational and service delivery needs of agencies, as well as lessons from SPF’s implementation," said the authorities.