Police to use single caller ID 6000 0999 from Nov 2 to combat impersonation scams
The call will be followed by an SMS from the "gov.sg" SMS Sender ID.
SINGAPORE: Calls from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will use a single caller ID from Monday (Nov 2), as part of efforts to help the public identify calls from legitimate government agencies and to protect themselves against scams.
The number, 6000 0999, will be used for all outgoing calls from SPF, authorities said in a news release on Sunday. SPF will be the first government agency to launch this initiative.
Each call will be followed by an SMS from the "gov.sg" SMS Sender ID informing the person of how they may contact the SPF if they require further assistance.
The number will be used for outgoing calls only and cannot receive incoming calls.
It will also not be used on messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram.
Members of the public who require further assistance after receiving a call can contact SPF through its feedback portal or hotline.
The initiative is part of a whole-of-government effort involving SPF, Open Government Products (OGP), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
The government intends to progressively introduce measures to make outgoing calls from other government agencies more easily recognisable and verifiable by members of the public, according to the joint media release.
"We are studying the implementation arrangements, taking into account the different operational and service delivery needs of agencies, as well as lessons from SPF’s implementation," said the authorities.
MORE THAN S$53 MILLION LOST TO POLICE IMPERSONATION SCAMS
From January to September, there were at least 3,230 reported cases of scams involving impersonation of Singapore government officials, with losses amounting to at least S$142.5 million.
The police were the most frequently impersonated government agency, with at least 1,310 reported during the same period. Victims lost at least S$53.3 million.
"Scammers frequently exploit the public’s trust in the government by deceiving victims into believing that they are dealing with legitimate government officials, and requesting that they transfer money or disclose sensitive information," the agencies said.
To combat this, the government has introduced measures to fight impersonation scams and help the public identify legitimate government communications.
These include consolidating SMSes sent by government agencies under the single "gov.sg" Sender ID, and setting up the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.
However, outgoing calls from government agencies are currently made using many different phone numbers, including officials’ office landlines and official mobile phones.
"This makes it harder for members of the public to recognise and trust legitimate government calls, and creates opportunities for scammers to impersonate government officials," the agencies said.
The SPF also reminded the public to remain vigilant against scam calls.
The public should also not assume that a caller is a government official simply because the caller knows or can cite personal details such as their name, NRIC number or other personal details.
They should verify the caller’s identity directly with the government agency or organisation concerned through its official channels, SPF said.
Government officials will never ask members of the public over the phone to transfer or hand over valuables, including money, luxury watches, gold or cryptocurrency, or to disclose their banking login credentials. They will also never ask individuals to install mobile applications from unofficial app stores or transfer their calls to the police.