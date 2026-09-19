Scammers are using AI to commit crimes at speed. How is Singapore police's new Cyber Command keeping up?

SINGAPORE: It looked like an ordinary text message about a pending delivery: parcels could not be delivered due to an "invalid address".

The message appeared to be from familiar Singapore courier companies, and recipients were sent a link and instructed to update their details within 24 hours.

Here’s the catch: they would have to pay a small fee between S$0.06 (US$0.05) and S$1.64 to get their items redelivered.

Once they entered their credit card details, that information did not go to the delivery companies – it was now in the hands of scammers.

The link took them to a website that looked like the delivery company’s, but it was actually controlled by con artists.

Tracking down such fraudulent websites is part of the job for officers at the Digital Disruption Centre, a core component of the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) new Cyber Command.

But when one website goes down, another can spring up almost immediately – with the help of artificial intelligence. In the courier company phishing case, cybercriminals exploited AI and found new ways to operate at speed and scale.