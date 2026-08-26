Overall scam cases, losses in Singapore fall in first half of 2026

SINGAPORE: The number of scam cases in Singapore continued to fall in the first half of 2026, according to figures released by the police on Wednesday (Aug 26), continuing the downward trend that started in 2025 after years of increases.

A total of 16,821 scam cases were reported between January and June this year, down 14.4 per cent from 19,644 cases in the same period last year, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in its mid-year report on scam and cybercrime.

The amount lost to scams also declined, falling 17.9 per cent from a year earlier to about S$410.6 million (US$320 million) in the first half of 2026.

Cryptocurrency accounted for about S$65.5 million, or 16 per cent, of all scam losses, down 43 per cent from a year earlier.

Despite the improvement, scams remained the dominant crime type in Singapore, with online platforms continuing to be scammers' preferred method of approach.

In all, scams accounted for 91.5 per cent of the 18,391 scam and cybercrime cases in the first half of the year.

“While the scam situation has improved, the high number of cases and losses remains a concern, and tackling scams continues to be a national priority,” said SPF.

The police also flagged an increase in e-commerce scams, social media impersonation scams and business email compromise scams, even as several other major scam types recorded fewer cases or lower losses.