Man arrested after multiple vehicles found with smashed windshields in Jurong West industrial area

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was arrested in a Jurong West industrial area on Monday (Mar 23) after multiple vehicles were found with badly damaged windshields.

A video posted on Facebook shows more than 10 vehicles in a car park with smashed windshields.

In response to CNA’s queries, the police said on Tuesday that they received a call for assistance at 1.35pm on Monday at 18 Enterprise Road.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief. He was also conveyed conscious to the hospital,” they said.