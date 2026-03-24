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Man arrested after multiple vehicles found with smashed windshields in Jurong West industrial area
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Singapore

Man arrested after multiple vehicles found with smashed windshields in Jurong West industrial area

A video posted on Facebook shows more than 10 vehicles in a car park with smashed windshields. 

Man arrested after multiple vehicles found with smashed windshields in Jurong West industrial area

A 52-year-old man was arrested after multiple cars were found with their windshields smashed. (Images: Facebook/Singapore Laughs/SG Road Vigilante)

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Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
24 Mar 2026 04:22PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 04:53PM)
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SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was arrested in a Jurong West industrial area on Monday (Mar 23) after multiple vehicles were found with badly damaged windshields. 

A video posted on Facebook shows more than 10 vehicles in a car park with smashed windshields. 

In response to CNA’s queries, the police said on Tuesday that they received a call for assistance at 1.35pm on Monday at 18 Enterprise Road.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief. He was also conveyed conscious to the hospital,” they said.

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Another clip on Facebook shows several police officers confronting a man along a sidewalk.

The man is seen sitting under a small tree and exchanging words with the officers before he is arrested. 

CNA understands that the man in the video is the person arrested in relation to the incident. 

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Source: CNA/rl (gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force public nuisance mischief
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