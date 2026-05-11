Singapore police to set up new unit to better combat scams and cybercrime

NEW CYBER COMMAND

A new cyber operations centre within the Cyber Command will strengthen the police’s ability to proactively detect and disrupt online criminal activities, including scam enablers, in real-time.

The cyber operations centre will also uncover threat actors and their infrastructure, and work to disrupt these online activities.

“For example, the centre will leverage technology to detect phishing campaigns more quickly and at scale, trace upstream, identify the related scam enablers such as fake websites and malicious phone lines, and then move quickly to dismantle the syndicate’s operations,” Mr Goh said.

The anti-scam centre will have expanded tracing teams to interdict cryptocurrency and to leverage blockchain intelligence, he added.

It will also continue working with financial institutions to trace and recover funds, as well as build specialised cryptocurrency tracing capabilities, SPF said.

Two targets of the Cyber Command are scam and cybercrime syndicates.

For example, its investigation teams will look into transnational criminal syndicates behind ransomware, malware, and scams, and work with international partners to launch operations against both local and overseas threat actors.

Mr Goh said the new unit will build strong partnerships to fight cybercriminals wherever they operate.

"The cross-border nature of cybercrime needs a strong global network of like-minded partners … to help us work together to take down criminal syndicates," he added.

"To this end, the Cyber Command will lead SPF’s efforts to strengthen international and public-private partnerships in this field."

The unit will reorganise SPF’s existing partnership frameworks for cybercrime and expand them to strengthen public-private collaboration in key areas, including information sharing, disrupting cybercriminal threats, and investigating cyber-threat enablers and infrastructure, SPF said.

In talent development, the Cyber Command will serve as a hub for building specialist capabilities and technical skills.

“The command will recruit, train, and deploy both uniformed and civilian officers that will work together across different roles such as scams and cybercrime investigations, cyberthreat hunting, and disruption,” SPF said.

The police will expand the number of full-time National Service Cybercrime Operators over time and establish a contingent of national servicemen specialising in scams and cybercrime fighting capabilities.

“Through the Cyber Command and through working closely with our local and international partners, we will realise our vision of protecting Singapore’s cyberspace and keeping Singaporeans safe online,” Mr Goh said.