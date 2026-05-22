Police patrols go airborne with new drones, in ‘first of its kind’ operations in highly urbanised areas

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (May 22) unveiled new drones to conduct aerial patrols and help officers respond to emergencies on the ground and at sea.

Called the Home Team SkyGuardian, the drones help the police cover areas that are typically harder to surveil through conventional means, such as industrial-maritime zones and remote or inaccessible locations with limited street camera coverage.

“This level of automation in police drone operations is also among the first of its kind in the world for a highly urbanised operating environment,” said Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong at the police workplan seminar.

For a start, the drones will be deployed for routine aerial patrols, along designated pre-planned flight routes, said Mr Tong, who is also law minister.

However, there will be a human officer directly involved in remote operations, added the SPF.

Eight sets of the SkyGuardian have been deployed since the start of the month in industrial-maritime areas, such as Tuas and Brani, and Singapore’s southern islands.

The drones were among the unmanned capabilities showcased by the SPF at the Home Team Academy on Friday to more efficiently support frontline officers in patrols and incident response.