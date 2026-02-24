Molestation cases on the rise in Singapore as physical crimes increase 4.4% in 2025
The Singapore Police Force also flagged a "noticeable increase" in the number of theft in dwelling cases in foreign worker dormitories.
SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded a rise in outrage of modesty – or molestation – cases last year, with overall physical crime cases also seeing an uptick.
There were 1,531 molestation cases in 2025, a 7.3 per cent increase from the 1,427 cases in 2024, according to annual statistics released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Feb 24).
These accounted for about 7.3 per cent of the total physical crime cases last year.
The total number of physical crime cases went up by 4.4 per cent, with 20,857 cases reported in 2025, compared with 19,969 in 2024.
The police flagged outrage of modesty and theft in dwelling as the top crimes of concern in 2025, while shop theft and voyeurism case numbers showed improvement.
MORE MOLESTATION CASES
More than half of the molestation cases reported last year involved offenders who are known to the victims.
The top three locations where outrage of modesty offences were typically committed were residential premises (372 cases), on public transport (164 cases) and public entertainment outlets (115 cases).
There was, however, a decrease in the number of cases in shopping complexes - 103 in 2025, compared with 135 in 2024.
SPF said it continues to work closely with stakeholders to raise awareness of molestation cases. This includes working with public transport operators and other partners to improve police presence on public transport through joint patrols and dissemination of crime advisories.
"Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant, especially in crowded areas. If they witness molestation or are aware of someone being a victim of molestation, they should report the matter to the police immediately," said the SPF.
"Such actions can deter the perpetrator and provide crucial witness testimony. If the perpetrator flees, bystanders should note their description and direction of travel."
THEFTS IN DOMITORIES
The number of theft in dwelling cases decreased by 0.9 per cent from 1,514 cases in 2024 to 1,500 in 2025.
It accounted for about 7.2 per cent of the total physical crime cases and remains a crime of concern, said the police.
There was also a noticeable increase in the number of cases in foreign worker dormitories, said the police, which went up by 57.4 per cent to 85 last year, from 54 in 2024.
"Most of the cases involved fellow dormitory residents who shared the same room as the victims, and took their personal items without permission while the victims were asleep or preoccupied," said SPF.
The police will continue to roll out crime prevention outreach and public education initiatives in the dormitories, they added.
Other theft in dwelling cases typically occurred in unsecured or unattended premises.
OTHER CRIMES
Shoplifting and voyeurism cases both decreased last year.
Shop theft cases fell by 3 per cent from 4,237 cases in 2024 to 4,109 cases in 2025, but such cases still made up almost one-fifth of total physical crime cases.
Shop theft also remains one of the top offences committed by youths arrested last year, said SPF. In response to queries from CNA, 578 young people - aged between 10 and 19 - were arrested in 2025 for shop theft, the police added.
Most of the cases took place at supermarkets, beauty shops, personal care shops, as well as health and wellness shops.
More than half of the cases involved losses under S$50 (US$40), and items typically stolen included food and beverages, personal care products, alcoholic drinks, apparel and accessories.
The police attributed the improvement in the number of shop theft cases to the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (STAR) programme, where SPF works with retailers to analyse their stores' risk factors and advise on measures to prevent shoplifting.
As of Dec 31 last year, more than 1,100 retail outlets across Singapore have signed up. These include major retailers such as NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Watsons, Sephora and Challenger.
The police also highlighted that Watsons is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to better detect suspicious behaviours at its stores.
At the same time, SPF is also working with the Ministry of Education to educate youths on various crimes, including shop theft, through initiatives such as school talks and joint school advisories.
The number of voyeurism cases, which include upskirt offences, dropped by 6.4 per cent from 519 cases in 2024 to 486 last year. They accounted for 2.3 per cent of physical crime cases in 2025.
Voyeurs typically committed the offences at residential premises (146 cases), shopping complexes (91 cases) and on public transport (48 cases).
The majority of the cases at residential premises were committed by those known to victims, such as current or former partners, household members and friends.
The police said the decrease in voyeurism cases reflected the joint efforts with community partners.
These include the Restroom Association of Singapore rolling out practical safety guidelines for public toilets, such as the placement of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at toilet entrances, full-height toilet partitions and better lighting to deter voyeurism.
Despite the drop in such cases, the police urged members of the public to remain vigilant.
"They should try to remember key details such as the perpetrator's appearance and any devices involved," said SPF, adding that the public should avoid confronting the offenders on their own and call the police instead.
Responding to CNA's queries, the police also provided statistics for violent crimes, namely murder and knife-related incidents.
There were seven murder cases in 2025, down from 10 in 2024. The suspects in all seven cases have been identified, and five of the cases involved known culprits to the victims.
The number of knife-related crimes has remained relatively stable over the past three years, SPF said. There were 137 such incidents in 2025, compared with 131 in 2024 and 117 in 2023. In most of the case, the victims knew the culprits.
Separately, the number of housebreaking cases decreased by 8.5 per cent from 118 cases in 2024 to 108 in 2025. These accounted for about 0.5 per cent of total physical crime cases.
Nearly half of the housebreaking cases occurred on residential premises, with an "even mix" between private and public residences, the police said.
Senior Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, director of the operations department, said crime in Singapore remains under control.
"With the support of stakeholders and the public, we are confident of maintaining Singapore's low crime rates and ensuring that Singapore remains as one of the world's safest cities," he added.