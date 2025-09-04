From peer pressure to social media, what's behind the rise in youth shoplifting in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: The student went to a store near his school, and when no one was looking, helped himself to some bottles of drinks. He left without paying.

The drinks weren't meant for him - they were for friends, or rather friends he was hoping to make. And the student later said he had every intention to return to the store to pay for what he took.

This case, shared by a psychologist, illustrates how the desire to fit in a social circle is among factors pushing youths in Singapore - some as young as 10 years old - to commit theft.

Details were kept to a minimum upon the psychologist's request to avoid identifying the student.

In the first half of 2025, the number of young people arrested for shoplifting increased by 41.1 per cent from the corresponding period last year, going from 192 cases to 271. Those nabbed were aged between 10 and 19, according to latest statistics released by the Singapore police.

Shop theft was one of the top offences committed by youths, a trend flagged by authorities since their previous report last year.

Shoplifting also formed the largest proportion of physical crime cases in the first six months of this year.