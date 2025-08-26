Sheng Siong to roll out facial recognition CCTV at all outlets to curb shop thefts
The system notifies Sheng Siong staff when a suspected shoplifter re-enters a store.
SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain Sheng Siong will extend its artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition CCTV system to all 83 outlets, as part of efforts to curb the rising number of shop thefts.
The technology, which alerts staff in real time when a suspected shoplifter re-enters any branch, is deployed in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) under its Shop Theft for Retailers (STAR) Programme. The initiative aims to improve detection and reduce retail crime.
The initiative comes amid a rising number of shop theft cases. According to the SPF’s mid-year crime statistics issued on Tuesday (Aug 26), shop theft remains among the most common offences by youths.
There were 2,097 cases of shop theft in the first half of 2025 – a 4.2 per cent increase from 2,013 cases during the same period in 2024.
Most cases involved items worth under S$50 (US$39), including food, drinks and personal care products.
Among major retailers, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong saw higher average cases per outlet, with Cold Storage’s Ngee Ann City branch recording 36 cases in the first half of the year.
Sheng Siong’s 2024 sustainability report noted that thefts per store rose from 4.91 in 2023 to eight in 2024, a rise the company attributed to improved detection after installing the system at 50 outlets from April 2024.
HOW THE TECHNOLOGY WORKS
When discrepancies between stock and inventory are detected, staff review CCTV footage to confirm theft. Once a suspect is identified, their photograph is uploaded into the system. If the same person enters any Sheng Siong branch again, staff receive mobile alerts through a corporate app.
If the staff are certain that the customer has committed shop theft, they may approach the person and file a police report.
Speaking in Mandarin at Sheng Siong's head office last Friday, CEO Lim Hock Chee said the system also serves to raise awareness.
"Our hope is that wherever customers walk, there are more 'eyes' to look at them so they can cultivate better behaviour over time. This makes the entire environment safer," he added, likening the approach to speed cameras on expressways.
In the past, staff members had to manually review CCTV footage to identify suspects.
"That’s the benefit of this technology. We don’t have to keep monitoring. After using this technology, shop theft rates have increased. In the past, because we relied on the human eye, we may have missed out," he said.
The technology was initially introduced – not exclusively to catch shoplifters – but to foster a more customer-centric environment, he added. For example, if any incidents that take place in stores involve staff members, footage from CCTV can be used as a learning opportunity.
Since deploying the technology, Sheng Siong has also been able to identify customers whose payments failed to go through.
Before the advanced CCTV system was introduced, Sheng Siong lost about S$10,000 a month from failed transactions. That figure now ranges between S$1,200 and S$1,500 monthly, said Mr Lim.
The SPF has encouraged other major retailers to adopt similar measures and join the STAR programme. As of Jun 30, more than 1,000 retail outlets have signed up, including NTUC FairPrice and Cold Storage.
Group manager of FairPrice Group Chua Tze Lin said the supermarket has stepped up measures against shop theft. In 2024, FairPrice installed spot cameras at self-checkout areas as a form of deterrence and detection.
A spokesperson from Cold Storage told CNA that the supermarket is working closely with the Singapore Police Force to reduce shop theft incidents.
Additional reporting by Aslam Shah.