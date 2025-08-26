Sheng Siong to roll out facial recognition CCTV at all outlets to curb shop thefts

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain Sheng Siong will extend its artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition CCTV system to all 83 outlets, as part of efforts to curb the rising number of shop thefts.

The technology, which alerts staff in real time when a suspected shoplifter re-enters any branch, is deployed in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) under its Shop Theft for Retailers (STAR) Programme. The initiative aims to improve detection and reduce retail crime.

The initiative comes amid a rising number of shop theft cases. According to the SPF’s mid-year crime statistics issued on Tuesday (Aug 26), shop theft remains among the most common offences by youths.

There were 2,097 cases of shop theft in the first half of 2025 – a 4.2 per cent increase from 2,013 cases during the same period in 2024.

Most cases involved items worth under S$50 (US$39), including food, drinks and personal care products.

Among major retailers, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong saw higher average cases per outlet, with Cold Storage’s Ngee Ann City branch recording 36 cases in the first half of the year.

Sheng Siong’s 2024 sustainability report noted that thefts per store rose from 4.91 in 2023 to eight in 2024, a rise the company attributed to improved detection after installing the system at 50 outlets from April 2024.