Shop theft still top offence in Singapore as physical crime cases rise 5.4% in first half of 2025
Shop theft accounted for 20.3 per cent of total physical crime and remains one of the top offences committed by youths.
SINGAPORE: Shoplifting was once again the top physical crime in Singapore, with 2,097 cases reported in the first half of 2025, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 26).
This was a 4.2 per cent increase - or 84 cases - compared to the 2,013 cases last year from January to June.
The overall number of physical crime cases similarly increased by 5.4 per cent to 10,341 in the first half of 2025, up from 9,809, according to mid-year statistics released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).
Shop theft accounted for 20.3 per cent of total crime, forming the largest proportion of cases. It also remains one of the top offences committed by youths.
In the first half of 2025, the number of youths arrested for shop theft increased by 41.1 per cent to 271, from 192 in the corresponding period the previous year. The age range for youths is 10 to 19 years old, said the police.
More than half of the shop theft cases involved losses below S$50 (US$39), the police added. Food and beverages, alcoholic drinks and personal care products were among items typically stolen.
Retail outlets with the largest number of shop theft cases reported in the first six months of this year - from highest to lowest - were:
- Cold Storage at Ngee Ann City
- Cold Storage at Tanglin Mall
- NTUC Fairprice at Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Cold Storage at Nex Mall
- NTUC Fairprice at Jurong Point, Sheng Siong at Bishan Street 13
- Watsons at Toa Payoh Central, Sheng Siong at Sky Residence at Dawson
- Sheng Siong at Marsiling Mall
- Cold Storage at Great World City, Cold Storage at Plaza Singapura
- Giant at Giant Hypermart, Sheng Siong at Chin Swee Road, Sheng Siong at Tanglin Halt Road
- Sheng Siong at Woodlands Street 31, Mustafa Centre, Cold Storage at Raffles City
The Cold Storage outlet at Ngee Ann City, which was ranked the highest, reported 36 cases, said the police.
Compared to other major retailers, both Cold Storage and Sheng Siong recorded a higher average number of shop theft cases per outlet, and the biggest increase in shop theft cases compared to the same period last year.
"Sheng Siong has enhanced its CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera capabilities with features such as facial recognition technology, allowing it to better identify offenders.
"The SPF has traced many of the offenders for investigation using the CCTV footage and taken them to task," the police added.
They also noted that the majority of the cases involving youths occurred at supermarkets, convenience stores, minimarts, personal care shops, as well as health and wellness shops.
SPF said it works closely with the Education Ministry by conducting crime prevention talks in schools and engaging school leaders through different platforms.
School advisories are also disseminated biannually before semester breaks, with shop theft highlighted as one of the offences.
THEFTS ELSEWHERE
Aside from shop theft, other top crimes of concern highlighted by the police include outrage of modesty, voyeurism and theft in dwelling.
Theft in dwelling accounted for 7.6 per cent of the physical crime cases in the first half of this year.
The number of cases increased to 788 from 744 during the same period last year - a 5.9 per cent rise.
Common items stolen include cash, jewellery as well as handphones, tablets and mobile accessories.
The rise was observed across most types of premises, but more noticeably at commercial premises and migrant worker dormitories, said the police.
The culprits were not known to the victims in the majority of the cases at commercial premises.
"In cases where the offenders were known to the victims, it was typically someone with whom they had a working relationship, such as ex-employees/colleagues, or service providers," the police added.
Most cases reported at dormitories were committed by fellow dormitory residents who shared rooms with the victims.
Noting that theft in dwelling cases usually occurred in unsecured or unattended properties, the police advised the public not to leave their valuables unattended, especially in places accessible to others or in shared spaces.
"SIGNIFICANT DROP" IN HOUSEBREAKING
While housebreaking, particularly at private estates, made headlines last year, the police highlighted a "significant drop" in cases in the first half of 2025.
They attributed this to "various crime prevention efforts by the SPF and community vigilance".
Housebreaking cases fell by 20 per cent, or 13 cases, from 65 last year to 52 in the same period this year.
These made up 0.5 per cent of the total number of physical crime cases, the police said.
Nearly half of the housebreaking cases took place in residential premises, with the majority taking place in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.
Items commonly stolen include cash, handphones, tablets and mobile accessories.
"Given the recent housebreaking cases committed by foreign syndicates in landed residential estates, the SPF urges heightened vigilance in such homes as well," the police added.
Earlier this month, four Chinese nationals were charged with possessing housebreaking tools after a police manhunt at the forested areas along the Rail Corridor near Greenleaf estate in Bukit Timah.
The police said then that the four men may be connected to other housebreaking-related cases reported in Singapore between April and July.
To combat housebreaking, police increased patrols at affected areas as well as engagement of residents, as well as deployed mobile CCTVs and unmanned aerial vehicles retrofitted with blinkers strategically to show presence and complement officers' ground operations and patrols.
Commenting on the statistics, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Leon Chan said the crime situation in Singapore remained "stable".
SAC Chan, who is director of the police operations department, added that SPF's technological capabilities have strengthened, which in turn helped the officers detect and respond to crime more effectively.
"With continued support from our stakeholders and active participation by the public, we are confident that we will be able to keep physical crime rates low, and ensure that Singapore continues to be one of the world's safest places to live in."