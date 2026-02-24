Molestation cases on the rise in Singapore as physical crimes increase 4.4% in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded a rise in outrage of modesty – or molestation – cases last year, with overall physical crime cases also seeing an uptick.

There were 1,531 molestation cases in 2025, a 7.3 per cent increase from the 1,427 cases in 2024, according to annual statistics released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Feb 24).

These accounted for about 7.3 per cent of the total physical crime cases last year.

The total number of physical crime cases went up by 4.4 per cent, with 20,857 cases reported in 2025, compared with 19,969 in 2024.

The police flagged outrage of modesty and theft in dwelling as the top crimes of concern in 2025, while shop theft and voyeurism case numbers showed improvement.