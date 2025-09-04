Police warn of scam involving 'JB-Singapore housing subsidy'

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Sep 4) warned of a scam involving a "Johor-Singapore housing subsidy" that is circulating online.
Victims of this scam would come across advertisements touting a "JBSG Housing Subsidy Program" or "Free Homes Across the Causeway" on platforms like Facebook.
These ads outline a purported collaboration between the Singapore and Johor governments to provide subsidised housing, and contain embedded links for interested parties to apply for the scheme.
"In one case, a document from this scam variant carried forged signatures of the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia," the police said in a media release.
The fake document states that the purpose of the initiative is "designed to deepen economic integration and raise living standards on both sides of the Causeway".
It also claims that units in Iskandar Puteri will be sold at "welfare-subsidised rates that reflect both market realities and social assistance objectives".
After clicking the links in the posts, victims would be directed to WhatsApp, where the scammers would communicate with them.
A link would be given to the victims to enter their personal information, such as their Singapore ID, residential address, email address and other details.
According to the police, victims in some cases were asked to transfer money online for legal and stamp duties, or to physically hand over cash to an unknown person.
"The police would like to inform members of the public that the information on this initiative is untrue and the provision of personal information could be fraudulently used to perpetrate scams," said the Singapore Police Force.