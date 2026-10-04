Priority queues, trained staff at polyclinics among proposals to support people with intellectual disabilities

SINGAPORE: Frontline staff at all polyclinics should be trained by 2028 to better support people with intellectual disabilities and autism, a government task force has recommended.

In a report released on Sunday (Oct 4), the task force also proposed priority queues at polyclinics to shorten waiting times for patients with behavioural or anxiety-related needs.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will support people with intellectual disabilities and autism by providing more accessible and tailored healthcare services by 2028 to continue living well in the community.

People with intellectual disabilities and autism may face communication barriers when interacting with healthcare staff, while primary care providers may not always understand what they need, the task force said.

Beyond healthcare, it recommended expanding community support and opportunities for engagement, and helping people with disabilities live with greater independence. It also proposed introducing future care planning support to help people with disabilities and their families plan ahead.

The Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in December 2025.

The five-member task force comprises Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, and Senior Parliamentary Secretaries Eric Chua, Shawn Huang and Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

Speaking at a press conference at the Enabling Village, Mr Goh said the recommendations will add on to and reinforce the Enabling Master Plan 2030.

"Ultimately, all our recommendations are about giving persons with disabilities and families assurance through life," he said. The aim, he added, is a society where people with disabilities feel a strong sense of belonging.

IMPROVING HEALTHCARE ACCESS

The task force said it recognises there is a “smaller group of persons with intellectual disabilities and autism” who may require more time and support during polyclinic consultations because of more complex communication, behavioural or healthcare needs.

For this group, MOH will designate at least three polyclinics across Singapore by 2028 – at least one from each public healthcare cluster – that will provide enhanced support.

At these polyclinics, support will include pre-visit preparation with patients and caregivers, longer consultation time where needed, closer caregiver engagement and help to navigate appointments and follow-up care.

The teams can also help link patients and caregivers to the relevant disability services.

From 2027, MOH and SG Enable – the focal national agency for disability and inclusion – will progressively roll out a health communication passport.

The health ministry said not all people with disabilities will receive the passport in this initial phase.

"Over time, MOH and SG Enable will implement the health communication passport at more polyclinics and other suitable healthcare settings. MOH will also explore how the health communication passport can be adapted for persons with other disability types."

This passport will have important information about how a person with an intellectual disability or autism communicates, such as their preference for verbal or written communication, or the use of visual aids, and other practical accommodations needed for a smoother healthcare experience.

“It will allow healthcare staff to better understand and support the individual and reduce the need for patients and caregivers to repeatedly explain the same information at various touchpoints,” the task force said in the report.

To support the initial roll-out, participating social service agencies will help their clients complete the health communication passport and share it with the polyclinic before an appointment.

Healthcare staff can arrange for appropriate accommodations in advance and ensure that key information is available to the attending clinicians. The health communication passport will be integrated across key touchpoints at polyclinics, including at registration and during consultation.

Mdm Rahayu said the measures mark a "significant improvement" and an important step forward, but the task force recognises that more can still be done.

"In the coming years, we'll continue to look at what are some of the hurdles or barriers for those who are seeking healthcare in our public healthcare institutions, and also understanding what are some of the concerns in long-term care needs.

"We will also be looking at how we can address concerns relating to longer-term healthcare support and costs, and improve our healthcare system so that we can better serve the persons with disabilities and families," she said.