DBS to offer up to S$6 off eggs and rice for seven Saturdays from Jul 18

SINGAPORE: For seven Saturdays starting Jul 18, DBS/POSB cardholders will be able to get up to S$6 (US$4.60) off eggs and rice at Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets.



This is the first phase of the S$10 million support measures announced in April to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures, DBS said in a news release on Friday (Jul 10).

On every Saturday from Jul 18 to Aug 29, DBS/POSB customers can enjoy S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice at 129 participating outlets, with no minimum spend, when they pay with any DBS/POSB credit or debit card, said the bank.

The offer is valid only on selected house-brand eggs and rice products, and redemptions are on a first come, first served basis while stocks last, said DBS, adding that each customer is limited to one redemption per item per day.

On its website, DBS listed the eligible products - Giant jasmine fragrant rice (5kg), Giant farm fresh eggs (30s), Happy Family fragrant jasmine rice, and Egg for You fresh eggs (30s).